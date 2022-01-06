At this time of year, the chilly wintertime southeastern sky is host to a star that often appears as if it is “shivering” in the cold.

Known as “Sirius” it is located in the constellation of Canis Major (the Great Dog), this particular star is a brilliant white star and next to our parent Sun, is the brightest star we can see from our vantage point in the northern hemisphere.

Located nearly nine light years from Earth, Sirius is a gigantic star whose illumination is 50 times as bright as our Sun.

Although visible in our night sky now, it is during the late summer months that the star gets a bad rap because of the summertime heat.

People don’t refer to that time of year as the “Sirius days of summer,” it is always the “dog days of summer” and they often they have no idea of where that saying comes from.

Being the brightest star in the parent constellation, Sirius is nicknamed the “dog” star and ancient cultures knew it was directly overhead during the late summer and believed its intense light just added to the heat they were enduring.

Why the “shivering” appearance of Sirius?

Starlight traveling through space passes through a variety of air densities before it gets to Earth and it is the atmospheric refracting of this starlight that causes the twinkling we see. Sirius and planet Venus twinkle the most of all. The technical term for that twinkling is scintillation.

Just above Sirius is a fairly bright star named Beta Canis Major. It is also in the same constellation as Sirius but its Aerobic name of Murzim which means “proclaimer” because it rises before Siriu8s appears thereby heralding its arrival.

Sirius is actually a double star although its companion is classified as a white dwarf. This white dwarf star is called “The Pup.”

Before going further, I have readers of Stargazing” who have told me they sometimes have trouble understanding what I write about because the subject matter is so complex.

In size, “The Pup” is about three times the size of Earth but has 250,000 times our mass one cubic inch of the mass would weigh a ton, a cubic yard of material 40,000 tons. Talk about your complexity.

It really doesn’t take much of an effort to locate Orion and there are many stargazers who believe Orion is the easiest of all the constellations to find.

One thing that makes it so easy to locate is perhaps the alignment of the stars especially the alignment of the three equally bright “belt” stars that are lined up in a straight line.

As you look at these three stars, the first in line is the star Alnitak, the second one inline is Alnilam and the third is named Mintaka. These are the three belt stars of Orion.

A vey short distance below Alnilam, the middle belt star, see if you can spot a fuzzy blob of pale light.

This light is coming from a tremendous cloud of hydrogen gas that is being illuminated by intense radiation from four stars that lie within the cloud.

These four stars are referred to as the Trapezium and can only be viewed when using a telescope.

Astronomers recognize the overall gaseous cloud as The Great Nebula in Orion designated it as Messier Object 42 (M-42).