Doreen Richards, age 93, passed away, at her home, on Friday, June 2, 2023.

She was born on March 12, 1930, to Louis and Neta Davenport, in Carson, Iowa. Doreen was a dedicated elementary school teacher, at Lewis Central Elementary, for 25 years. She was also an active member of Salem United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing bridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her parents; and her brother, Larry.

She is survived by her children, Diane Revtyak (George), Jane Davidson and Craig Richards (Lisa); grandchildren, Dusty, Sara, Charlene, Corey, Chyanne and Caitlyn; and great -grandchildren , Annabelle, Bridget, Beau, Evalyn, Paisley, Aaleiah, Aalivia, Hunter, Mason, Dakotah and Matilyn.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at HoyKilnoski Funeral Home, Monday, June 5, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., at HoyKilnoski Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Midlands Humane Society or AseraCare Hospice.