A longtime Lewis Central High School teacher will be honored next month by the state’s largest teachers union.
Abraham Lincoln’s basketball season changed dramatically on Jan. 21.
Gavy Smith is a five-sport athlete at Decorah High School.
The Council Bluffs landmark commemorating the installation of Brigham Young as president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wi…
Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital has added palliative care to its range of services.
After 150 years, the city of Hepburn is no more.
Josh Dix, Senior, Guard, Abraham Lincoln: Playing in 12 games Dix averaged a city high 19.9 points per game. He also averaged about eight rebo…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Janet Franks died on Oct. 23, 2021, at the age of 59, two years after her abusive ex-husband set her on fire. Her name was added to the list of Nebraska's domestic violence homicides.
Whether your fifth-grader likes animals, cars or computers, there was a session for them at the 11th almost annual Fifth Grade Career Fair Tue…
