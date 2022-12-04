Dragon's Closet receives funding for next 2 years

Record low attendance at The Dragon's Closet annual Craft Fair -- the organization's only fundraiser, held Saturday, Nov. 26 -- left organizer Rachel Eastman disheartened.

The event, which moved to Gretna High School this year to accommodate its growing number of vendors and activities, welcomed about 1,000 attendees, only a third of the 3,000 who attended in 2021.

"Attendance was at an all time low," Eastman wrote in a Facebook post Sunday, Nov. 27. " ... We had sponsored only one food box and a handful of kids off of The Giving Tree. By 4 (p.m.), when the craft fair had ended, I had slipped away and tears started to flow.

"When my husband (The Dragon's Closet numbers guy) ran the preliminary financial reports, it was even more dire. The Gretna Public Schools hitting us with a $1,450 invoice weeks prior to the event, inflation, poor turn out, etc. ... took such a hit on our community outreach program that we had made plans to shut our doors. I have never felt like such a failure; I let my hometown down, I let those who depend on me down. All I kept saying was, how do I explain to these families that there were no food boxes this year, that their child may or may not receive a Christmas gift, and that in early spring, 2023, we would have to close our doors permanently?!"

Earlier in the post, Eastman explained that the money from the event was needed to "carry us through the next calendar year."

The Dragon's Closet provides personal hygiene items and clothing to families in need who live within the Gretna Public Schools district. Funds also help pay housing costs or provide utility assistance, purchase food and diapers, pay the organizations' liability insurance, offset the heating cost for the garage and help fill in the gaps in programming.

"Each year, we typically need about $6,000 to ensure all our needs and the needs of those in our community are met. And the craft fair creates this revenue," Eastman wrote.

"Everyone has a legacy, a way they each make their part of the world a better place, and help a stranger or neighbor. For me, The Dragon's Closet is my legacy. I eat, breathe and sleep helping others. After nearly five years of being open, I could not imagine not serving," she continued.

The next night, an anonymous donor contacted Eastman, offering to pay for all 24 holiday food boxes, also gifting a $3,000 donation.

"This is the exact amount I had prayed for less than 24 hours ago, down to the penny, to keep our doors open," Eastman said.

After talking with Eastman, the donor's friend donated an additional $500. (The donor's mother then donated $250.)

"My heart is absolutely bursting with thankfulness and gratitude," Eastman wrote in the Facebook post. "These two people have ensured that we will be able to operate The Dragon's Closet for the 2023 year."

The "rollercoaster of emotions," as described by Eastman in a Facebook post made Tuesday, Nov. 29, didn't stop there.

Giving Tuesday provided more funds to ensure The Dragon's Closet could continue its mission.

Two anonymous donors committed to matching pledges up to $1,000 each.

"You all blew me away," Eastman wrote Tuesday. "The posts were shared and liked, and the donations poured in. We even received another $3,000!"

On Tuesday, another $4,955.48 was raised for The Dragon's Closet, enough to "fully fund The Dragon's Closet for approximately two years," Eastman wrote.

"I know the folks who we serve cannot thank you personally, but, since they can't, I will say, for each of them, and from me and our volunteers, thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Rest assured, we will be around to help for the years to come."