Duke " Doogie"
Duke, born January 2011. is a Lhasa Apso. He is looking for a new home with an experienced pet owner... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man drove through a large pothole or hit a bump. The jolt "made him accidentally stab his right thigh with the knife," police said. The man was left with a 1-inch to 1½-inch deep puncture wound in the top of his right thigh.
- Updated
Class A No. 8 Riverside and No. 9 St. Albert both had something to prove in Friday night’s Class A, District 7 prep football matchup. The Bull…
I’m a respiratory therapist. With the fourth wave of the pandemic in full swing, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, the trajectory…
- Updated
Thomas Jefferson football fell 43-22 at Omaha South after three penalties took 21 points off the board.
- Updated
Lewis Central football gave up the opening touchdown in its home opener on Friday, but ran away the rest of the way, scoring on every one of i…
- Updated
Nomi Health opened a COVID-19 testing site in Council Bluffs on Monday.
Abraham Lincoln 46, Denison-Schleswig 36
Ben Ahmann is ready for an exciting senior year and everything that lies ahead of him after.
- Updated
St. Albert junior Colin Lillie won his second race in a row on Saturday at the Abraham Lincoln Invite at Iowa Western Community College. He pr…