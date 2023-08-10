More and more people in Papillion are finding a new way to get going - for recreation or basic transportation.

They’re e-bikes and to meet the growing demand, four stations have now been set up around town where folks can check them out.

“We’re seeing a lot of usage for both transportation and certainly for recreation,” said Trenton Albers, the city’s communications director. “A lot of youths have been using them.”

Electric bikes, or e-bikes for short, are bicycles with a battery-powered “assist” that comes via pedaling. Upon pushing the pedals on a pedal-assist e-bike, a small motor begins moving the bike.

This gives riders a boost to go up hills easier or simply allows them to go further without tiring.

“It takes the effort out of long rides,” Albers said.

The motor can also be an “equalizer,” he said, helping those who have difficulty riding a bike to keep pace with others in family or group outings.

“It allows you to ride longer retaining energy and stamina,” Albers said.

Of course, riders can turn off the motor and use it as a regular bike.

The four locations in Papillion are First Street Plaza in the downtown section, Papillion Landing, Prairie Queen Recreational Area and Walnut Creek Recreational Area.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of users and trips in Papillion,” said Bennie Foltz, executive director of ROAM Share, a non-profit organization created for the development, promotion and operation of bike sharing programs in this area. Heartland Bike Share is the name of the program in the Omaha area.

The usage of the Papillion stations ranks high among the 80-plus stations in the metro area, Foltz said.

“Those four stations have moved into my top 15,” he said.

There are also two other stations in Sarpy County, one in Bellevue and the other in Chalco Hills, and both seeing plenty of usage, he said.

The bikes are made by Trek, a manufacturer known for building high quality bikes, including top-of-the-line bikes used in the Tour de France, Foltz said.

It’s easy to get going, according to Foltz.

“We’re an app-based program. You need to have a BCycle app.”

Riders just need to download the BCycle app, choose their preferred membership (daily, monthly, annually), select the bike they want, and go, he said.

Riders have up to 60 minutes for riding with $5 per hour beyond that. They can even drop off their bikes at a different station.

The bikes can go as fast as 28 mph or even faster, Foltz said.

“There are three speeds on every bike,” he said.

There is also a convenient basket for holding things in the front.

A yearly pass is $156, a monthly pass is $20 and a daily pass is $12.

Riders can go to any station before the 60 minutes is up, check it in, then check it out again without paying that extra hourly fee.

It’s great for the trails in Papillion, Albers said.

“Our network of trails is built around those stations,” he said.