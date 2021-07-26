Early mistakes help Pirates sink Trojans

“They really battled,” Kozeal said. “We still had plenty of chances and we came through on some of them and on others we didn’t, but we battled. Given all the things we were put up against today, our kids never caved the wanted to go out and win it and knew they could, but we just didn’t get the couple of breaks we needed to go our way, but that’s baseball.”

The Trojans end the season with a record of 28-3 and will move on from eight seniors. While the defeat hurts now, the number eight will also be a reminder to this Trojan squad that out of over 130 teams in 1A baseball, only eight make it to state.

“It’s still nice to end the season here,” senior Mason Rohatsch said. “We knew we had to be leaders this year, we were here a few years ago and it was nice to get back here as seniors and play on this stage. We wanted more than this, but it was just a tough game that didn’t go our way.”

“I think this senior group leaves a strong legacy,” senior Leyton Nelson added, “This is a group of great young men, it’s not if we win or lose it’s just about being great men and leaders out there and all these senior are going to move on to be great husbands, fathers, and just do great things in their lives.”