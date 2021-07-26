Early mistakes help Pirates sink Trojans

Three errors in the first three innings helped Alburnett take an early lead over Tri-Center baseball in a Class 1A state baseball tournament quarterfinal at Merchants Park in Carroll on Monday, and the Trojans were unable to mount a big enough rally to come back. Alburnett won 8-6.
The Pirates came out hot with a two-run and three-hit first inning to take an early 2-0 lead. Tri-Center eventually ended the inning with a double play to have its turn at the plate but was unable to get anything going offensively immediately after the play.
After a pair of scoreless half innings, Alburnett extended its lead to 3-0 after an RBI double and two Trojan errors.
“I don’t think we were nervous, I truly don’t think it was that,” Max Kozeal said. “They came out in the first inning and got a couple of big hits on us and put us on our heels a bit early on. Their pitcher had a good curveball and that’s something we haven’t seen a lot of.
“Leyton Nelson is more of a kid who spots his pitches and plays the corners and just wasn’t getting the calls and when you have to throw it down the middle that’s a team who can really hammer it and that really put our backs against the wall, but our guys really fought hard and battled.”
The Trojans, after being held to just two hits, connected for three hits which plated two runs to make things interesting at 3-2 after four complete innings.
The Pirates took all the momentum back after a three-run home run to right field by Reed Stallman to make it 6-2 midway through the fifth inning.
“That was a huge play for them,” Kozeal said. “I made a bad call. I thought the kid out in front of the change-up would sit on the change-up and he ended up hitting it the whole way. That’s on me. It’s tough when it’s 2-0 and you thought both of those were good pitches, but neither were called strikes; it just makes it very tough.”
The Trojans replied with two runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning after an error throw from first to third which breathed some life back into the Trojans again and made it a 6-4 ball game.
Later in the bottom of the sixth, the Pirates walked three Trojans onto a base and with just one out, the Trojans had the bases loaded. The Pirates found a way to escape after a pitching change and left the inning empty-handed.
The Pirates added an insurance run to go up 7-4 after a no-out RBI single. Another run came in to make it 8-4 Pirates, where it looked like the runner missed home, but was called safe after a discussion.
Tri-Center was not going to go down without a fight as the Trojans scored two runs in an attempt to rally back and at least force extra innings, but Alburnett forced T.C. to strand two runners on base to cut the rally short.
“They really battled,” Kozeal said. “We still had plenty of chances and we came through on some of them and on others we didn’t, but we battled. Given all the things we were put up against today, our kids never caved the wanted to go out and win it and knew they could, but we just didn’t get the couple of breaks we needed to go our way, but that’s baseball.”
The Trojans end the season with a record of 28-3 and will move on from eight seniors. While the defeat hurts now, the number eight will also be a reminder to this Trojan squad that out of over 130 teams in 1A baseball, only eight make it to state.
“It’s still nice to end the season here,” senior Mason Rohatsch said. “We knew we had to be leaders this year, we were here a few years ago and it was nice to get back here as seniors and play on this stage. We wanted more than this, but it was just a tough game that didn’t go our way.”
“I think this senior group leaves a strong legacy,” senior Leyton Nelson added, “This is a group of great young men, it’s not if we win or lose it’s just about being great men and leaders out there and all these senior are going to move on to be great husbands, fathers, and just do great things in their lives.”
Alburnett advances to the state semifinal where they will face the tournament’s No. 2 St. Albert Falcons on Wednesday at noon at Merchants Park in Carroll.