Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
The Council Bluffs Boys & Girls Club was “Owen Strong” Saturday morning as friends and family members gathered to raise money for a new ho…
- Updated
Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel has announced the initial lineup for the Stir Cove Concert Series, which returns in June.
- Updated
A 17-year-old Rockwell City girl has died after she was found unconscious at a hog-site building on Monday night.
- Updated
Orange balloons dotted the sky over the Mississippi River Friday evening, as family members and friends of Devell Johnson Jr., gathered to remember his all-too-short life.
Why wait until the weekend to shop — especially when St. Albert Catholic School is offering treasures you don’t see on store shelves?
A Council Bluffs electrical contractor is believed to be the first in Iowa and Nebraska to install Tesla solar roofs at the homes of customers…
- Updated
KFAB host Chris Baker was fired Wednesday after posting an offensive tweet about the Derek Chauvin verdict.
CLEAR LAKE — Greg Nicholas laughs at the image he suspects most people have of a hemp farmer. He doesn’t wear tie-died shirts or headbands. He…
On a perfect day for a walk, run or bicycle ride, local stakeholders celebrated the beginning of construction on a new trail along the First A…