Echoes: Redeem your minds, America!

The mass media is creating a culture that is so dumbed-down and polluted with graphic sex and violence, obscene language, and perversity that many Americans have lost all sense and sensibility. That’s the situation the United States is facing, according to a recent poll showing that 74% of Americans can name at least three of the characters in the TV show, The Walking Dead, but only 42% can name the three branches of our government – the legislative branch, the executive branch, and the judicial branch. The poll also showed that 60% can name Issa Rae as the star in the TV show, Insecure, but less than 21% can name one of the Greek poet Homer’s epic poems, The Iliad or The Odyssey. Finally, the poll showed that about 75% of Americans, both adult and kids, know most of the names of the characters in Family Guy (Chris, Peter, Stewie, Lois, Meg, and Brian the dog), but only 25% can name two of the nine Supreme Court Justices. This poll demonstrates the low level of intellectual competence in our failed, government public schools. It also demonstrates the negative impact of our dumbed-down mass media in Hollywood and New York, including the American music industry and our national “news” organizations. The people who run our mass media seem to be more interested in power, making money, or serving a radical political and secular agenda, than they are in producing an informed, intelligent electorate. Of course, the mass media, and our public schools and college campuses, are filled with leaders who claim to be very smart, educated individuals. But how many of them have heard of, much less read, Russell Kirk, the founder of the modern conservative movement? And, how many of them can quote at least half of the Ten Commandments? If you don’t know basic facts like these, then how can you claim that your rejection of the God of the Bible, and the Gospel is an informed decision, rather than a subjective, ill-informed feeling devoid of factual evidence and logic? Proverbs 19:2 states, “Zeal without knowledge is not good.” Read that same quote in any good book and it would have the same meaning. Thus, America will self-destruct unless it can eliminate and transform, or redeem, the pagan, anti-intellectual values of their dumbed-down culture with biblical principles and the knowledge and wisdom that they bring. For example, the next time you hear someone express opinions or judgments about the “separation of church and state” in the Bill of Rights of the United States Constitution, remind that person that those words are NOT really in the Bill of Rights. This is not a job for Superman, or even Spider-Man. And, it certainly isn’t a job for Bart or Homer Simpson. It’s a job for each and every one of us! Teach yourself and the rest of your family about the impact of the mass media on our culture, including your political leaders and the teachers who educate your children. I also encourage you to become fully informed about the political, cultural and biblical values and traditions that form the basis of our Western Civilization, and the basis of the Republic for which the flag of the United States of America is supposed to stand. Finally, become informed thinkers so that you can ignore the superficial, harmful aspects of the mass media. Wise up, America. You have nothing to lose but your freedom.