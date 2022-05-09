Elementary stiches led to a career in nursing for Hecker

Jenny Hecker’s ah-ha moment when it comes to her life-long career in the medical profession came in the fourth grade when she was a student at Roosevelt Elementary School in Council Bluffs. Thinking back to those fourth-grade days, she said she had been injured and had to go to the hospital for stitches to close the wound.

“The nurse was so compassionate and treated a frightened little girl so well,” Hecker said. “I knew right then and there that becoming a nurse was what I wanted to do. I’ve never had a reason to change my mind about that.”

The Council Bluffs native went on to graduate from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1989. Hecker had earned a Certified Nursing Assistant certificate from Iowa Western Community College while in high school and took a position with Dr. Birushing in his office at Mercy Hospital following high school graduation, earning her medical assistant degree from an Omaha school in 1991.

She worked for Dr. Birushing until deciding to take time off to raise her four children and operate her own cleaning business. When her youngest daughter, Ashley, now 22, started kindergarten in 2008, Hecker renewed her CNA certification and took a job with Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

While still at Jennie, she earned her Licensed Practical Nurse certification from IWCC in 2011; her nursing degree, also from IWCC, in 2012; and her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Nebraska Wesleyan in 2014.

In 2015, Hecker took a position as a case manager with the Council Bluffs office of Angels Care Home Health Service, a national Medicare-certified agency providing home health care services that are focused on the patient’s unique needs. Under the direction of the patient’s physician, Angels Care nurses administer medical services, including skilled nursing, restorative therapy and medical social services, to the patient while adhering to their physician’s plan of care.

During her three years as a case manager, Hecker had a number of “SWAT” assignments – temporary assignments to other Angels Care offices for brief periods. Those assignments took her to other offices in Iowa as well as in Nebraska, Arizona and Texas.

In 2018 she was named an account executive responsible for marketing the services of the Council Bluffs office. Hecker then spent three years as branch manager, responsible for the Council Bluffs office and its 30 employees. She was named Clinical Supervisor of the Council Bluffs office about one month ago.

Hecker was nominated by Jose Zambrano who wrote, “Jenny is a nursing leader, educator and compassionate heart. She has served patients through her experience in Council Bluffs in the hospital and home health environments. She goes above and beyond for homebound adults, strengthening clinicians to set the patients up for success, has served patients on mission trips to other countries and SWAT nursed in many places across the U.S. She is a proud Council Bluffs native and great example of what nursing leadership and positive example can be.”

As a member of the First Christian Church in Council Bluffs, she has been part of three mission trips to New Orleans in the wake of hurricanes as well as a mission trip to Belize three years ago.

Hecker and her husband, Treg, have been married 29 years. The couple has four grown children, none of whom have followed their mother into the healthcare profession – although she says she would have encouraged them to do so. The couple’s children include Tiffany, 28; Ryan, 26; Rachel, 25; and Ashley.

Outside of work, Hecker said she enjoys traveling, biking, kayaking and decorating her home.