A look at the bevy of available and upcoming movies and TV shows

COVID-19 is still around. Supply chain issues mean it’s harder to get things we want/need. Winter, and snow, is around the corner. And the price of gas is going up. It’s easy to feel low, but there are some projects on TV and in the theaters that could raise your spirits. Well, they are mine, at least.

1. “Army of Thieves” — OK. I will admit. I was disappointed by Zach Snyder’s “Army of the Dead.” It was too long, the script was unoriginal and dull, and most of the characters were disposable. Except for one. Ludwig Dieter, the safecracker. Actor Mattias Schweighofer must have enjoyed the character, because he directs and reprises his role in this prequel, which focuses on him, joining a band of aspiring thieves on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse. I don’t like heist films, and the running time still seems prohibitive — 127 minutes — but I’m willing to give it a watch. Curly, blonde-haired Schweighofer has been entertaining in most things in which I’ve seen him, and like I said, Dieter was the bright spark in an otherwise forgettable zombie film. Streaming now on Netflix.