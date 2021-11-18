A look at the bevy of available and upcoming movies and TV shows

COVID-19 is still around. Supply chain issues mean it’s harder to get things we want/need. Winter, and snow, is around the corner. And the price of gas is going up. It’s easy to feel low, but there are some projects on TV and in the theaters that could raise your spirits. Well, they are mine, at least.
1. “Army of Thieves” — OK. I will admit. I was disappointed by Zach Snyder’s “Army of the Dead.” It was too long, the script was unoriginal and dull, and most of the characters were disposable. Except for one. Ludwig Dieter, the safecracker. Actor Mattias Schweighofer must have enjoyed the character, because he directs and reprises his role in this prequel, which focuses on him, joining a band of aspiring thieves on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse. I don’t like heist films, and the running time still seems prohibitive — 127 minutes — but I’m willing to give it a watch. Curly, blonde-haired Schweighofer has been entertaining in most things in which I’ve seen him, and like I said, Dieter was the bright spark in an otherwise forgettable zombie film. Streaming now on Netflix.
2. The crime/drama/mystery “The Sinner” returned for its fourth and final season on Oct. 13. We are already four episodes in, and I’m loving it. There is just something spellbinding about this show. Now retired, Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), is “recuperating” with his girlfriend, Sonya (Jessica Hecht) on an island in the Pacific Northwest. Harry being Harry, though, he meets a mysterious woman on his first day: Percy Muldoon (Alice Kremelberg), who is the granddaughter of a prominent fishing family. She and Harry exchange a few words. Then later that evening, he watches her, he thinks, step off a cliff to her death. Problem is, there isn’t a body. Because the local police are inept, the obsessive Harry joins in the investigation, uncovering more and more unpleasant secrets about Alice and the Muldoons. If you watch nothing else, this is the show to tune into every Wednesday on USA. We record it and then watch it on Sling.
3. “Eternals” is the latest Marvel offering, and they are doing some notable firsts with it. Not only is it directed by a Chinese woman — the acclaimed indie filmmaker Chloe Zhao — but the superheroes include a Latina (Salma Hayek), who plays Ajak, head of the group of immortal beings living on Earth and shaping its history; a deaf superhero, Makkari, played by a deaf actress, Lauren Ridloff; and a gay superhero, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) who is married and has a child. And beyond that, talk about diversity in casting: a Korean American (Don Lee); a British Asian actress (Gemma Chan, who also appeared in “Captain Marvel”); and an American Pakistani (Kumail Nanjiani), who has a Bollywood dance number. I don’t even care what the premise is — although I know — I just can’t wait to see another epic Marvel superhero film.
And, I’m so excited that this will be my first time watching a film in the cinema in nearly two years. Oh, it’s happening. This film has so much inclusion that the trolls are working overtime, posting bogus reviews, trashing it. When a movie makes that many people angry, it must be doing something right. It opened on Nov. 4.
4. “Finch” stars Tom Hanks as the titular character, a man who survives a solar flare that makes Earth uninhabitable. His companions are a robot and a dog. Post-apocalyptic. Tom Hanks. A DOG. A robot. I don’t need anything else to make me tune in on AppleTV+. I’m going to be sure to have a full box of tissues at the ready, because after watching the trailer, I’m sure I’ll be bawling from beginning to end.
5. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is back! It’s been eight years since “Dexter,” the popular Showtime series about a serial killer who works for Miami PD as a blood spatter expert said goodbye. Many fans hated the finale, which — SPOILERS INCOMING — and I’m just catching you up, ended with Dexter’s sister, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), dead and Dexter surviving a hurricane — he was on his boat — and landing in Upstate New York working in the lumber industry. The original showrunners hated the finale, too, and have been trying to get the series back for one more season to put things right.
I was and have always been a giant “Dexter” fan. I thought the finale was fine, and even though the series had been going downhill for a while, I kept watching, and have rewatched all eight seasons a few times, so you know I’ll be watching this new chapter, “Dexter: New Blood.” There’s no one quite like Dexter Morgan.
6. “Yellow Jackets” is a new Showtime series that focuses on a team of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash. Described as “part survival epic, part psychological horror story and part coming-of-age drama,” it looks like it flashes back and forth in time. (Looks a bit “The Lord of the Flies,” too) Playing the adult versions of the teens are: Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci. After watching the trailer, I was ready to check it out. The series premiered on Nov. 14.
7. A live action movie of Hajime Yatate’s anime series “Cowboy Bepop” has been talked about for a very long time. If I remember correctly, Keanu Reeves, the go-to “exotic” looking action hero, had been discussed. Well, at 57 he’s too old now, and even John Cho, 49, who is playing Spike Spiegel, 27, is pushing it, age wise, but I’ll let that slide. The first trailer for the Netflix TV series was more a short film with clever use of the “comic book” frame, and it sold me on the project straight away. A less artsy trailer has emerged that has solidified my interest.
So what is this about? Based on the much-loved anime, it follows the adventures of a “ragtag crew of bounty hunters” as they chase down the “galaxy’s most dangerous criminals.” Joining Cho is Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black. They also have a Corgi on board. Many people like the slick cool vibe that the 1998-99 series had, and its jazz soundtrack is legendary. Premieres on Friday.
8. Executives keep hoping they will have another “Game of Thrones” or “Harry Potter” on their hands, and they keep trying, usually without much success. Amazon Studios is taking a shot with an adaption of Robert Jordan’s popular fantasy book series, “The Wheel of Time.” I am not familiar with this series, but it’s supposed to be “set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it.”
The magic-wielding person at the center of this series, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), goes on a journey to find others who have this gift. Because, as it says in the trailer, “the dark one is waking but there will be one who can stand against him. And it’s one of the five of you.” So, yeah, the classic savior vs. the dark force with is band of evil minions is at work, again, and, although I became tired of that so very long time ago, I’ll probably check this out. This “Lord of the Rings,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Harry Potter” hybrid has only six episodes. It also begins on Friday.
9. I’m going to admit something: Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) isn’t even in the Top 10 of my favorite Marvel characters. SPOILER AHEAD: I wanted him to die and not Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), but Disney didn’t ask me. Disney doesn’t care. All Disney likes is making money, so they have made a TV series about him. Sort of. Despite the title, “Hawkeye,” this seems to be more about him finding and working with Kate M. Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a younger top-notch archer who takes up the Hawkeye mantel once he moves on. It could be fun. I’m mildly interested. It debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday.
10. Based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham, “Nightmare Alley” is the latest film from Guillermo del Toro, one of my favorites. Adapted by del Toro and Kim Morgan, the story centers on Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), an “ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people,” who hooks up with Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a female psychiatrist who proves to be even more dangerous. This neo-noir action/crime/drama has an impressive cast, including Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, David Strathairn, Richard Jenkins, Tim Blake Nelson, and Mary Steenburgen. Del Toro favorites, Ron Perlman, Jim Beaver, and Clifton Collins Jr. are also on board.
Prepare once again for the monsters to be the good guys, and humans to be the true monsters. He ain’t wrong. Opens on Dec. 17.
11. If you recall, at the end of the “Spider-man: Far From Home,” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was outed as being Spider-man. So in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” this will be his first time without the benefit of anonymity. He asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help, but if you watched the Disney+ animated series “What If?...” you know nothing good will come from this ask. How else do we know this? Doctor Strange’s next outing is in the “Multiverse of Madness.” Buckle up. It’s getting bumpy. Some old villains will appear, including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Your friendly neighborhood web-slinger comes sailing into our lives on Dec. 17.
12. When “The Matrix” debuted 22 years ago — how is that even possible? — no one could have predicted its cultural and cinematic impact. And when the trilogy — “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” (both 2003) —concluded, I never would have imagined that there would be a new installment. But there will be, and its name is “Matrix IV: The Matrix Resurrections.” Although at first I was skeptical — the second and third films were all over the place — once I saw the trailer, the excitement started to build. This time only Lana Wachowski will helm; her sister, Lilly, chose to sit it out. An official plot hasn’t been revealed, but from the trailer, it looks as if Neo (Keanu Reeves) was put back into the simulated world.
We see him experiencing “ordinary” life but there are clearly signs all isn’t right. He encounters another version of Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and he encounters Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) also in the simulation. Is this a love story? Are they breaking free again? Will Neo have to relearn kung-fu? And who is the new Agent Smith? No idea. I do know that the Merovingian (Lambert Wilson) and Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith), both from previous films, have credits, and there is an Agent Johnson (Daniel Bernhardt). Color me intrigued. We can follow the White Rabbit again on Dec. 22.