A night of entertainment at Hoff Center for 17th annual award show

Hit the red carpet with Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment on Sunday, Jan. 29 for the 17th annual Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

The OEAAs shine a light on the local arts scene — bringing recognition to local artists, musicians and performers and celebrating the creative individuals who make arts and culture so vibrant in the greater Omaha metro, a press release said.

“PACE is extremely excited to help host this great evening and to celebrate the 25 wonderful Hoff Center OEAA nominees,” PACE CEO Danna Kehm said in the release. “Council Bluffs should be proud that we have an amazing arts and culture center that consistently provides quality artistic and cultural experiences for our community.”

Hosts Zedeka Poindexter and Kerron Stark will begin the award ceremony at 6:30 p.m., but the Anne & John P. Nelson Gallery and McCormick’s 1894 bar — located inside the Hoff Center — will open at 5 p.m. McCormick’s will offer drinks and food provided by Chef Around the Block.

“The evening will be filled with live performances, along with trophies awarded for music, performing arts and visual arts,” the release said. “Lifetime achievement awards will be presented to Susan Knight, Curly Martin and Cork Ramer. A cultural stewardship award will be presented to Alex Jochim and BFF Omaha. There will also be an in-memoriam segment to recognize those who have passed in the last year.”

Tickets are $20 for general admissions and $25 for reserved seats in the theater. Food and drink are not included in the ticket price.

You can purchase tickets online at PACEArtsIowa.org/events, over the phone at 712-890-5601 or in-person at the Hoff Center box office. The Hoff Center is located at 1001 S. Sixth St.

For more information visit bit.ly/3Wq4DDG.

Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center mominees, according to the release:

Outstanding 3-D Artist

Adam Van Osdel

Lee Emma Running

Outstanding Performance by Young Actor

Walter Cady as Winthrop, “The Music Man”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Sound Design

Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design

Joey Lorincz, “A Streetcar Named Desire”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Prop Design

Madeline McCrae and Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Music Direction

Chris Ebke, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Dr. David Galant, “KSO Spectacular”, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra

Outstanding Lighting Design

Darrin Golden, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Jacy Rook, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Carol Wisner, “Swing, Swing, Swing!”, American Midwest Ballet

Outstanding Costume Design

Dwayne Ibsen, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Choreographer

Debbie Massey-Schneweis, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Play)

Marcus Benzel as Clown 2, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Brennan Thomas as Clown 1, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Musical)

Xavier Carr as Judah, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Musical

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Local Dance Production

“The Nutcracker”, American Midwest Ballet

“Swing, Swing, Swing!”, American Midwest Ballet

Outstanding Drama

“A Streetcar Named Desire”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Director (Play)

Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Director (Musical)

Daena Schweiger, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Comedy

“The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Actor (Play)

Will Muller as Richard Hannay, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater

Roz Parr as Annabella/Margaret/Pamela, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater