A night of entertainment at Hoff Center for 17th annual award show

Hit the red carpet with Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment on Sunday, Jan. 29 for the 17th annual Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.
The OEAAs shine a light on the local arts scene — bringing recognition to local artists, musicians and performers and celebrating the creative individuals who make arts and culture so vibrant in the greater Omaha metro, a press release said.
“PACE is extremely excited to help host this great evening and to celebrate the 25 wonderful Hoff Center OEAA nominees,” PACE CEO Danna Kehm said in the release. “Council Bluffs should be proud that we have an amazing arts and culture center that consistently provides quality artistic and cultural experiences for our community.”
Hosts Zedeka Poindexter and Kerron Stark will begin the award ceremony at 6:30 p.m., but the Anne & John P. Nelson Gallery and McCormick’s 1894 bar — located inside the Hoff Center — will open at 5 p.m. McCormick’s will offer drinks and food provided by Chef Around the Block.
“The evening will be filled with live performances, along with trophies awarded for music, performing arts and visual arts,” the release said. “Lifetime achievement awards will be presented to Susan Knight, Curly Martin and Cork Ramer. A cultural stewardship award will be presented to Alex Jochim and BFF Omaha. There will also be an in-memoriam segment to recognize those who have passed in the last year.”
Tickets are $20 for general admissions and $25 for reserved seats in the theater. Food and drink are not included in the ticket price.
You can purchase tickets online at PACEArtsIowa.org/events, over the phone at 712-890-5601 or in-person at the Hoff Center box office. The Hoff Center is located at 1001 S. Sixth St.
For more information visit bit.ly/3Wq4DDG.
Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center mominees, according to the release:
Outstanding 3-D Artist
Adam Van Osdel
Lee Emma Running
Outstanding Performance by Young Actor
Walter Cady as Winthrop, “The Music Man”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Sound Design
Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Scenic Design
Joey Lorincz, “A Streetcar Named Desire”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Prop Design
Madeline McCrae and Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Music Direction
Chris Ebke, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Dr. David Galant, “KSO Spectacular”, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra
Outstanding Lighting Design
Darrin Golden, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Jacy Rook, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Carol Wisner, “Swing, Swing, Swing!”, American Midwest Ballet
Outstanding Costume Design
Dwayne Ibsen, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Choreographer
Debbie Massey-Schneweis, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Play)
Marcus Benzel as Clown 2, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Brennan Thomas as Clown 1, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Musical)
Xavier Carr as Judah, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Musical
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Local Dance Production
“The Nutcracker”, American Midwest Ballet
“Swing, Swing, Swing!”, American Midwest Ballet
Outstanding Drama
“A Streetcar Named Desire”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Director (Play)
Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Director (Musical)
Daena Schweiger, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Comedy
“The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Actor (Play)
Will Muller as Richard Hannay, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater
Roz Parr as Annabella/Margaret/Pamela, “The 39 Steps”, Chanticleer Community Theater