American Midwest Ballet to audition local dancers for 'The Wizard of Oz'

Young dancers can put their toes to the test Saturday by auditioning for American Midwest Ballet’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Dancers ages 9 and older who live in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area can audition Saturday, Jan. 21 for performances April 7 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center and May 13-14 at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater. The dance company is also auditioning dancers in the Sioux City and Dubuque areas for performances in those communities.

American Midwest Ballet, a professional dance company based at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs, is looking for munchkins, cornstalks, apple trees, guards, attendants and other dwellers of the Land of Oz, according to a press release from American Midwest Ballet.

“The Wizard of Oz,” choreographed by AMB ballet master Erin Alarcon, is an original full-length story ballet that interprets the “Oz” story and characters through a seamless blend of classical ballet and other dance styles, including jazz, tap and musical theater.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed at amballet.org/wizard-auditions.

Auditions will be held at the Hoff Center at 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs as follows:

Ages 9-11 — American Midwest Ballet students

2 to 2:30 p.m. — Check-in

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Auditions

Ages 9-11 — Community students

2:30 to 3 p.m. — Check-in

3 to 4:30 p.m. — Auditions

BREAK

Ages 12+ — AMB School students

5 to 5:30 p.m. — Check-in

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Auditions

Ages 12+ — Community students

5:30 to 6 p.m. — Check-in

6 to 7:30 p.m. — Auditions

Casting will be announced by Saturday, Jan. 28. Costume fittings will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29 and are mandatory for all cast members.

The first rehearsals will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11. No absences will be permitted for the first weekend of rehearsals.