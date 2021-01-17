Ameristar Casino celebrates 25 years of business

“So they’d start as something like a security officer here, and within six months they would fall in love with the place, and now 25 years has gone by. It’s a really common story — no one was looking for a permanent casino job but they found one.”

Czak also cited the economic impact an operation like Ameristar has on a town like Council Bluffs.

“At the time I don’t think anyone knew how long it would last, or how long it would make it,” Czak said, referencing the casino. “But now I sit back and think about all of it, and the economic impact that we’ve had over here.

“Between taxes and revenue sharing and everything, it’s (providing) $40-$45 million a year, alone. And when you start running that up over 25 years you start getting to that billion dollar mark. It shows the impact that you can have from a sustained business in the town this size — it’s pretty incredible.”

Since taking over the operation about four years ago, Czak reflected on the bonds made, the big wins seen and the enjoyment so many casino-goers have inside its walls. For Czak, that’s really the best part of his job.