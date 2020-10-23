Art show inspired by spooky legends about Council Bluffs

“Our ancestors believed that spirits crossed over to the material world when nature is in transition. Examples include dawn, dusk and at intersections known as crossroads. Is this why there are so many haunted legends here? As the home of many western trails, the Transcontinental Railroad and recently, the interstate system, are we a natural doorway to the netherworld?”
The preceding message is from a flyer for a unique art exhibit inspired by “haunted” places in Council Bluffs. The “Haunted Council Bluffs Art Show” will be on display through Halloween in the foyer of the Park Building, 500 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs.
The event features works by Daryn Richardson of Council Bluffs.
Wenday Cooper, proprietor of Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique, is excited to have the exhibit next door. She hopes some of the art fans will stop in for a treat.
“Daryn is a longtime human services friend of mine,” she said.
The pieces in the collection combine photography and digital art, Richardson said.
“It all starts with photography,” he said. “Then I draw over that on an iPad.”
The works relate to spooky legends about places in Council Bluffs, Richardson said. He heard some of them when he was growing up in Council Bluffs and others more recently.
One is about Lake Manawa.
“I heard a story that, in the early 1900s, there used to be a dance hall at Lake Manawa,” he said. “The legend is that there was a tornado that destroyed the dance hall, and some people were (killed) in that — and their ghosts linger under the waters of Lake Manawa. There was a tornado that destroyed the dance hall, but I don’t know if anyone was killed in that.”
That work is superimposed over a photograph taken by Niki Killion, he said. The rest of the photography is his.
Gen. Grenville Dodge, his family and his former residence are subjects of other stories, Richardson said.
“There’s a whole lot of legends of the Dodge family,” he said. “But that makes sense, because they were such a big part of the local history.”
“Fighting Phantoms” is one of three pieces in the exhibit that relate to the Dodges, Richardson said.
“Supposedly, if you stand in front of the Dodge House in the evening – on the street in front of the Dodge House – you can hear the sound of two men arguing,” he said.
Other legends involve the Ruth Anne Dodge Memorial, often referred to as the Black Angel, Richardson said. One concerns the Civil War cannons at the Kinsman Monument.
“When I was a child, my mom used to tell me stories about how, at night, people could hear the cannons going off and sounds of a battle,” he said.
The Park Building is open until 7:30 p.m. weekdays. On Friday, Oct. 30, it will stay open until 8 p.m. Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The café/bakery is closed evenings, Saturday afternoon and Sunday for private parties, cooking classes and other gatherings.
