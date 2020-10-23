Art show inspired by spooky legends about Council Bluffs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One is about Lake Manawa.

“I heard a story that, in the early 1900s, there used to be a dance hall at Lake Manawa,” he said. “The legend is that there was a tornado that destroyed the dance hall, and some people were (killed) in that — and their ghosts linger under the waters of Lake Manawa. There was a tornado that destroyed the dance hall, but I don’t know if anyone was killed in that.”

That work is superimposed over a photograph taken by Niki Killion, he said. The rest of the photography is his.

Gen. Grenville Dodge, his family and his former residence are subjects of other stories, Richardson said.

“There’s a whole lot of legends of the Dodge family,” he said. “But that makes sense, because they were such a big part of the local history.”

“Fighting Phantoms” is one of three pieces in the exhibit that relate to the Dodges, Richardson said.

“Supposedly, if you stand in front of the Dodge House in the evening – on the street in front of the Dodge House – you can hear the sound of two men arguing,” he said.