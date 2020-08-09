2020 Summer Fun in Council Bluffs

2020 has proven to be a very uncertain year, especially for summer activities. There are still so many things to do in Council Bluffs to make this year an enjoyable one!
Before visiting any of the attractions listed below, we recommend calling or checking their website for updated guidelines, policy information, and hours. Please be respectful and practice social distancing and wear a mask whenever possible.
Uncover Council Bluffs’ History
Uncover Council Bluffs’ robust history at one of our well-known museums.
• August Beresheim House
• Historic General Dodge House
• Historic Squirrel Cage Jail
• Great Plains Wing Museum
Inside Fun!
Get out of the sun and enjoy these fun activities inside!
• Iowa West Pickleball
• Joe’s Indoor Karting
• Pirate Putt
• The Cryptic Room
• Thunderbowl
Get Inspired
Are you in need of inspiration or to simply look at something beautiful? Make a reservation online to visit the Nelson Gallery at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.
Unleash Your Luck at Our Casinos!
Needing an adult’s night out to play some games? Test your luck at one of our local casinos.
• Ameristar Casino
• Harrah’s Casino
• Horseshoe Casino
Opt Outside!
Enjoy the summer by getting outside to play at one of these local options!
• Bent Tree Golf Course
• Broadway Skate Park
• Ditmar’s Orchard
• Dodge Riverside Golf Club
• Fox Run Golf Course
• Splash pad at Fairmount Park
Council Bluffs is home to so many more trails and outdoor recreational opportunities that are perfect for social distancing. For a complete list of outdoor attractions, visit UNleashCB.com/play/.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!