3 local artists come together for PACE arts exhibit

Opening night for the Ebb and Flow Between Us exhibit begins this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

“The Ebb and Flow Between Us features three local artists coming together to share the ebb and flow of their unique and innate aesthetics,” a press release from The Hoff Center said. “Patty Talbert, Celeste Butler and Pamela Conyers-Hinson showcase their works and illustrate the way their lives and careers have influenced each other.”

Talbert is from Council Bluffs and she earned her BFA in Studio Art at University of Nebraska at Omaha, according to the release. She has trained with Debra Willis, a MacArthur Award winner, and the late Dawn Scott — a Jamaican artist who trained her in Batiking.

“I want the viewer to fill our sense of pride in who we are as individuals. But feel a greater sense of pride and admiration when viewed collectively,” Talbert said in the release. “The goal is to feel the power of our innate aesthetics immersed together.”

Butler is an Omaha, Nebraska native, and a fiber and textile artist. She is also a quiltologist, ceramicist and storyteller according to the release.

“Her family’s Southern roots, and family history play a major role in the works she creates, which can be seen in the themes of family, nature, landscapes and her artistic process,” the release said.

Conyer-Hinson, also a Omaha, Nebraska native, is a visual artist and educator. She has had her work exhibited at multiple venues including The Kaneko, The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, The Union for Contemporary Art, Peninsula Museum of Art and THE ROOM Contemporary Art Space in Venice, the release said.

This event is free, open to the public and you can find more information by visiting bit.ly/3T9vRgU. This exhibit will run through Jan. 14, 2023. Gallery hours are Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

The Hoff Center is located at 1001 South Sixth St.