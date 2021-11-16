5 Pottawattamie County art and culture programs receive funds

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs will award $1 million in grants to 118 arts and cultural groups in Iowa — five in Pottawattamie County — through the Iowa Arts & Culture Marketing Grant program.
This program was created with federal COVID-19 funds allocated by Gov. Kim Reynolds, according to the Department of Cultural Affairs.
“The state arts and cultural agency developed a related promotional campaign and toolkit, based on input from statewide arts and culture leaders, to encourage Iowans to ‘Re-imagine, Re-engage, Reconnect’ with arts and cultural experiences,” a release said.
The following received funds for marketing expenses in Pottawattamie County:
Historic General Dodge House received $6,900.
Historical Society of Pottawattamie County received $5,000.
Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment received $17,800.
Pottawattamie County Genealogical Society received $1,700.
Preserve Council Bluffs received $2,100.
“These marketing grants and the ‘Re-imagine’ promotional campaign will help Iowa’s arts and cultural sector welcome visitors back during the holiday season, when many organizations rely on increased attendance and revenue to make ends meet,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said in the release. “This statewide investment will also help boost major exhibits, performances and events now and into the new year.”
According to the release, the department is encouraging all Iowans to:
Renew their love of performances, film, museums and all of the arts and historical attractions that make our communities culturally vibrant.
Re-engage with Iowa arts, culture, film, history and the humanities to support Iowa’s growing creative workforce.
Reconnect with arts, history, film and cultural experiences for personal well-being and to strengthen communities. In a typical year, Iowa’s creative sector contributes $4.2 billion to the state’s economy, employing more than 43,000 creative workers across more than 5,000 businesses statewide. In 2020, Iowa’s nonprofit arts and culture sector lost millions in revenue and at least 4,500 arts, entertainment and recreation jobs, stemming from event cancellations and closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Attempts to reach leaders with the Pottawattamie County organizations that received money weren’t immediately successful on Monday.
Visit iowaculture.gov for more information about the Re-imagine campaign.