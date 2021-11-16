5 Pottawattamie County art and culture programs receive funds

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs will award $1 million in grants to 118 arts and cultural groups in Iowa — five in Pottawattamie County — through the Iowa Arts & Culture Marketing Grant program.

This program was created with federal COVID-19 funds allocated by Gov. Kim Reynolds, according to the Department of Cultural Affairs.

“The state arts and cultural agency developed a related promotional campaign and toolkit, based on input from statewide arts and culture leaders, to encourage Iowans to ‘Re-imagine, Re-engage, Reconnect’ with arts and cultural experiences,” a release said.

The following received funds for marketing expenses in Pottawattamie County:

Historic General Dodge House received $6,900.

Historical Society of Pottawattamie County received $5,000.

Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment received $17,800.

Pottawattamie County Genealogical Society received $1,700.

Preserve Council Bluffs received $2,100.