'A Christmas Carol' is now streaming at the Omaha Community Playhouse

Since 1975, the Omaha Community Playhouse has performed the original production of their annual musical, “A Christmas Carol,” written by Charles Jones.
The show normally has 40 actors and an orchestra of at least 10 musicians. The streaming version in 2020 has lowered the number of actors to just eight and the orchestra had a piano and a harp.
In 1975, Charles Jones wrote a lovely script based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The show toured since then and every Christmas it was performed on the mainstage at the Omaha Community Playhouse. The show would run for 30 performances. For the streaming version, they performed it once so it could be filmed.
The original production was written by Charles Jones who was the artistic director at the Playhouse.
The original orchestrations were by John J. Bennett and the original choreography was by Joanne Cady. The adaption for Nov. 20 through Dec. 23 were by Geoffrey Jones and Kimberly Faith Hickman. The co-directors for this new production were Kimberly Faith Hickman and Ablan Roblin. Scenic and lighting design was Jim Othuse.
For the streaming version — which you can watch from the safety and comfort of your own home — the costume designer is Lindsay Pape and the musical director is Jim Boggess. The veteran stage manager is Jeanne Shelton.
There are eight actors in the production including Jerry Longe, who has played the part of Scrooge for 16 years. The first actor to play the part was local school teacher Dick Boyd from Council Bluffs, who played Scrooge for 30 years.
Other actors are Brandon Fisher, who played four parts; Josh Peyton played four parts; Jonathan Berger played five parts; Serena Johnson played five parts; Megan Kelly played four parts; Dominic Torres played three parts; and Brinlee Roeder played four parts.
The show was done so well and very professional. There were 11 songs in Act One and seven in Act Two.
The traditional Christmas songs were fantastic and the voices were very good. Costumes by Lindsay Paper were incredible and the lighting and special effects were good.
If you have never seen “A Christmas Carol” at the Omaha Community Playhouse before now is the time to catch it on your computer at home.
The show runs about two hours long and I highly recommend seeing it as it is a great way to celebrate the holidays.
Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at showtix4u.com/events/ocp.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!