'A Christmas Carol' is now streaming at the Omaha Community Playhouse

Since 1975, the Omaha Community Playhouse has performed the original production of their annual musical, “A Christmas Carol,” written by Charles Jones.

The show normally has 40 actors and an orchestra of at least 10 musicians. The streaming version in 2020 has lowered the number of actors to just eight and the orchestra had a piano and a harp.

In 1975, Charles Jones wrote a lovely script based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The show toured since then and every Christmas it was performed on the mainstage at the Omaha Community Playhouse. The show would run for 30 performances. For the streaming version, they performed it once so it could be filmed.

The original production was written by Charles Jones who was the artistic director at the Playhouse.

The original orchestrations were by John J. Bennett and the original choreography was by Joanne Cady. The adaption for Nov. 20 through Dec. 23 were by Geoffrey Jones and Kimberly Faith Hickman. The co-directors for this new production were Kimberly Faith Hickman and Ablan Roblin. Scenic and lighting design was Jim Othuse.