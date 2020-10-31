A one-man 'A Christmas Carol' fills theater need in pandemic

Tickets purchased via the show’s website will automatically benefit local community theaters based on the ZIP code the user enters. Proceeds from tickets purchased outside of the U.S. or non-affiliated ZIP codes will be divided and shared with the partner theaters.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, and adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons and Arden, the filmed version is based on a 2018 production which ran at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse.

Mays will perform the entire show in front of cameras located in the orchestra and mezzanine twice and then return for close-ups and Steadicam work. It may not be exactly live theater, but it’s close.

“We make these strange hybrids that are neither theater nor film but, through the magic of film, try to evoke what it’s like to be in the theater,” he said. “And I guess we want to strive for a sense of the audience almost being on stage with me and going through an entire performance from beginning to end.”

Mays has long adored “A Christmas Carol,” with its ghosts and villain in Scrooge and hero in Tiny Tim. It was his introduction to the theater, and he and his family would read it every year.