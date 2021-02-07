After 35 years, an original painting making its way back home to Harlan artist

An original painting from 1986 is on its way back to the Harlan resident who painted it: Tom Walker.

The painting is coming from Sue Brown, who is the current president of TreePans in Akron. She won the piece at a Ducks Unlimited Banquet in 1986 in Des Moines.

“They had four to six artists in the Ruan Center in Des Moines and we had two hours to do a small painting and it was auctioned off that evening,” Walker said.

Brown said you could watch them painting, before the artwork was for sale at the end of the day.

Walker, who lives in rural Harlan, has had an interest in painting since he was in high school, but picked up on more wildlife painting in the mid- to late-’70s.

“When she called me it was a shocker,” Walker said with a laugh. “I’ve had people call me before and say they found a painting at a used store in Davenport or something. But when she had this and kept it for all those years and went through all the work to find me, I’m glad to have it.”

Brown said she decided to give it back as she is planning on moving offices in the near future.

She has been working to clean things out — at home and in the office — and it has always been on the wall in her office.