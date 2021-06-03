'Ain’t Misbehavin'" brings colorful explosion to the area

Now showing at the Omaha Community Playhouse is “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a tribute to the music of jazz artist Thomas “Fats” Waller.

The show feels and looks like an explosion of color through its music, costumes, performers and everything in between.

Directed by Kathy Tyree along with Assistant Director Doriette L. Jordan, “Ain’t Misbehavin’” takes the audience back in time to the 1920s and 30s when jazz music was just beginning.

On the stage audience members see a backdrop filled with instruments, a piano, two tables and chairs, suggesting the musical is set inside of a nightclub.

The cast comes out in bright colors of red, orange, blue, yellow, green and grey with everyone swaying to the beat.

The cast includes Jus. B as Ken; Leiloni Brewer as Armelia; Dara Hogan as Charlaine; DJ Tyree as Andre; and Tiffany White-Welchen as Nell.

Hogan has a bubbly personality on stage while White-Welchen and Brewer show more of a sassy side. Tyree feels like the popular guy of the group while B is very more relaxed and is just there to have a good time.