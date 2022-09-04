'Aladdin Jr.' set to bring magic to the area

Beginning Sept. 15, you can ride the “magic carpet” to the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center to see “Aladdin Jr.” performed by the Chanticleer Children’s Theater.

“The show follows Aladdin (Korbin Horton) throughout his magical adventure as he tries to gain the attention of the lovely Princess Jasmine (June Gentry) with some help from a genie (Gabriel Russel) before the evil vizier Jafar (Guy Shipley) and his sidekick lago (Abhi Bista) turn the palace upside down,” read a press release.

Shows are Sept. 15-18 and Sept. 22-25 — Thursday through Saturdays shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and can be found at PACEArtsIowa.org or the Box Office at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, located at 1001 S Sixth St.