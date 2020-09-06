American Midwest Ballet cancels all 2020 productions; keeps dance alive through online programs

American Midwest Ballet, 1001 S 6th St., has decided to cancel live stage productions for the remainder of 2020.
“While we had a fantastic season planned, the pandemic has put us in a very difficult position,” said Erika Overturff, artistic director and CEO of American Midwest Ballet. “Rehearsing a ballet production involves many hours of intense physical effort at very close quarters, and performing before a large, enthusiastic crowd magnifies the risk. Canceling live performances was a painful decision, but we felt we had to put the safety of our dancers and our audience first.”
The ballet is expecting to lose half a million dollars in ticket revenue due to the cancellations, so it has created the AMB Relief Fund.
“AMB is very appreciative of the support of our generous donors and sponsors, but ticket revenue also plays a large part in making our programming possible,” said Development Director Sarah Maloney. “Support of the AMB Relief Fund will help see us through this difficult time. Gifts of all sizes will help offset these losses and allow us to support our amazing dancers and staff as much as we can in this challenging time, as well as fund our return to the stage when it’s safe to do so.”
Donations can be made online at amballet.org or by check made out to American Midwest Ballet, 1001 S 6th St, Council Bluffs, Iowa, 51501.
Since there will be no in-person classes available, American Midwest Ballet will continue to have dance classes virtually and has created AMB Interactive. The program is free of charge, according to a release.
“AMB Interactive will feature educational materials to complement digital performances, short instructional videos for use in classroom or at-home dance study and opportunities to engage with AMB’s professional dancers,” the release said.
The main piece of AMB Interactive will be “Going Solo,” — a collection of dance-at-home classes, online programming and education resources.
“The public health situation is a challenge for everyone,” Overturff said. “With ‘Going Solo,’ we’re turning it into an opportunity for our dancers to showcase their creativity and individuality, and for our viewers to experience dance works in an exciting new way. We think we’ve designed one of the most innovative virtual dance programs in the country.”
“Going Solo” will be available on Oct 2., and episodes will continue to be released every couple of weeks. The AMB YouTube channel also hosts a series of free dance-at-home classes for all ages.
“It’s challenging right now, but we’re looking forward to returning to the studio and the stage as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Overturff said. “Until then, we’re going to continue finding innovative ways to safely share the magic of dance with our community.”
Another program that is available is “Get Moving!,” a YouTube playlist that offers free dance and fitness classes for all ages. The playlist features videos, recorded by AMB School faculty members, the release said.
“The on-demand classes can be viewed at any time and range from creative movement for preschoolers to advanced-level ballet, tap, modern/contemporary and jazz.”
Another program, “10-Year-Memories,” is constantly being updated at amballet.org and their social media. Watch professional dancers share some of their favorite memories of being involved at AMB over the past 10 years.
Two more programs, “DancerLife” and “In Our Shoes,” show the world of dance from different angles.
“In the ‘DancerLife’ series series, company dancers share entertaining insights into their lives ranging from fitness, food, and pets to coping when things get a little crazy,” said the release. “‘In Our Shoes’ offers a variety of videos that explore different aspects of dance as an art form, a way of life, and a resource for the community.”
One of the new programs AMB is offering focuses on mentoring the AMB Junior Company. Overturff said that the series will pair a junior company dancer with a mentor from the professional company.
“I have always been extremely proud of the dedication the dancers and staff show every day,” Overturff said. “And their resilience and flexibility during this difficult time is no exception. AMB will continue to find ways to share the magic of dance with our community.”
For more information on events, the company, programs or to donate visit amballet.org.
