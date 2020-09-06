American Midwest Ballet cancels all 2020 productions; keeps dance alive through online programs

Since there will be no in-person classes available, American Midwest Ballet will continue to have dance classes virtually and has created AMB Interactive. The program is free of charge, according to a release.

“AMB Interactive will feature educational materials to complement digital performances, short instructional videos for use in classroom or at-home dance study and opportunities to engage with AMB’s professional dancers,” the release said.

The main piece of AMB Interactive will be “Going Solo,” — a collection of dance-at-home classes, online programming and education resources.

“The public health situation is a challenge for everyone,” Overturff said. “With ‘Going Solo,’ we’re turning it into an opportunity for our dancers to showcase their creativity and individuality, and for our viewers to experience dance works in an exciting new way. We think we’ve designed one of the most innovative virtual dance programs in the country.”

“Going Solo” will be available on Oct 2., and episodes will continue to be released every couple of weeks. The AMB YouTube channel also hosts a series of free dance-at-home classes for all ages.