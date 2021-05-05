American Midwest Ballet creates new series

American Midwest Ballet created the series “Going Solo” in 2020 — with its first performance presented in November — and now it has caught the attention of choreographers across the United States.

With some guest choreographers, AMB has now created “Going Solo: The Guest Series.” This series can be watched at any time after 7 p.m. on Friday on AMB’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

“The pandemic has been challenging for everyone, but it also has created opportunities,” said Erika Overturff, AMB’s founder and artistic director in a press release. “With many live performances cancelled, choreographers were excited to join us in creating new works. Because we had to work remotely anyway for safety reasons, it actually allowed us to work with an amazing roster of choreographers from all over the United States.”

Creators who will be featured are Frank Chaves, the former artistic director of River North Dance Chicago; Edgar Page, a director of his own Denver-based company; Sandra Solis, founder of Earthen Vessels, her own company; Ray Mercer, resident choreographer at New York’s Ailey School and artist-in-residence for Omaha Performing Arts; and Dylis Croman, who worked with Ann Reinking (she passed in December), for their production in the series.

Performances touch on a wide variety of topics. For a complete list of information visit bit.ly/2Sid9Jy.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.