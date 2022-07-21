Annual PACE Interactive fundraiser set for July 29

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment will celebrate a night of the arts with performances, food and fundraising at PACE Interactive on Friday, July 29, at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

Guests can experience all the Hoff Center has to offer from 6 to 9 p.m., including live music, an open bar, food from 10 Kitchen Council members, circus arts entertainers, more than 38 pieces of art for sale and main stage performances by Chanticleer Community Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra and American Midwest Ballet.

The money raised through PACE Interactive plays a critical part in ensuring PACE’s year-round arts opportunities remain affordable and accessible to everyone in the community. The financial support from this event is crucial to the organization’s health, especially as the arts and culture sector continues to rebound from the pandemic.

“Throughout the night, attendees will be mesmerized by unique and memorable art, delicious food, and performances popping up throughout the Hoff Center. And the venue itself is like a piece of art, showcasing the restoration of the historic McCormick Harvesting Machine Company Building,” said PACE CEO Danna Kehm.

Tickets are $100 per person and available now at bit.ly/PACE_Interactive2022 or at the box office. Those unable to attend but wishing to donate can visit paceartsiowa.org/donate.

Art from the PACE “New Masters” exhibition is available for purchase at 32auctions.com/newmasters with 30% of art sales are a contribution to support PACE’s mission. For more information, call 712-890-5601.

PACE Interactive is presented by Ted & Polly Hoff with support from Omaha Steaks, Cindy & Scott Heider, Tami Doll, Security National Bank, Bob & Denise Putman, All Care Health Center, CHI Health Mercy Hospital, MidAmerican Energy, Optimized Systems, Liz Collins and Frontier Savings Bank.