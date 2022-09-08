Art sale to benefit Wine-d Down with Wings

Lorelle Carr is inspired by nature, animals and her deep spirituality. The Council Bluffs artist, who lives and creates in Harvester Artist Lofts, works in many different mediums and loves to learn new techniques.

Her winged creations will be available for sale Thursday, Sept. 15, at Wine-d Down with Wings, a new fundraiser for Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center. The event — which also includes live music by singer/songwriter Paul Hart, appetizers by the Chef Around the Block, goat cuddling, wine trivia, raffles and more — will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St. Tickets are $30 per person and $50 per couple. Carr will donate a percentage of her sales that evening to Wings of Hope.

A native of North Dakota, Carr recently received her Bachelor of Studio Arts from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. In January 2023, she hopes to launch a new 50 State Art Project. Carr will be traveling via shuttle bus to each state for one year, staying in each state for one week. She plans to render a painting of the state bird, state flower with a state landmark or icon from the public’s photos.

For more information about Carr’s work, visit www.lorellecarr.com. For more information about Wine-d Down with Wings, call 712-325-8970 or visit wingsofhope.org/wine-ddownwithwings.