Art that sparks conversation between people and materials by local artist Barber, now at PACE

The newest exhibit at Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment features artist Barber and his collection “Barber Paints People.”
Growing up in Detroit, Barber is no stranger to the arts.
“I come from a family of artists who are really art inclined, so I started drawing early on.” he said. “I got a hang of what I was doing about 6 years old.”
Barber studied painting at the Atlanta College of Art and conceptual art at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, where he graduated with a master of fine arts degree. While in Atlanta, Barber decided to step away from painting representatively, to focus on shorthand pieces of art.
“The whole point of that was to remove the social trappings of what comes with gender, ethnicity and things of that nature,” he said. “I didn’t want people to bring their baggage or stereotypes to the figure.”
He said the best way he knew how to accomplish that was to remove representatives’ features from the figure.
“Especially in America, we are cultured to see the surface things first. A white woman, a black man, we see all that first and create a narrative,” he said. “Then we try to get to know, ‘well who is this white woman or black man?’”
Barber wanted to remove all that and just say “Well, what is this? How does it relate to me?,” That’s why he decided to break the figure down into geometric shapes and other pieces of that nature.
His artwork is made up of a plethora of items, as he feels that materials have a life in them that spark conversation.
“Typically I pick up things when I go on walks, but I also pick up things from my travels,” Barber said. “Some of the pieces have items from Vietnam, Haiti or wherever I go to or a different place I try to bring some type of object back with me.”
When Barber adds materials from Iowa, Omaha, Vietnam or anywhere, he sees them as a conversation within itself between materials.
“I think that as conscious or sensitive beings, we pick up on that conversation,” he said. “Whether we know what it is or not. We’re attracted to this piece or objects we may not know why but our frequencies pick up on [material] frequencies and I’m into that.”
This year, Barber tapped into clay and ceramics to expand his experience on mediums.
“I really want to get in on that, to diversify and play with my vocabulary and see how it feels on a different medium,” he said.
Barber has a residency at the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts in St. Louis. Residence programs for artists gives them the opportunity to live and work outside their normal environments. It can provide them with a new location to produce and research art.
“I do want to do an international residency. I don’t know where, but I want to be in a different space for a period of time that is not in America,” he said.
Barber has had artwork shown in many states — southwest Kentucky, Rhode Island and Chicago to name a few. This year his artwork has been shown at four or five shows, one he put on himself called “covid free art sale.”
“I got a bunch of studio artists and I put a gallery together. Then I Zoomed it and asked people to buy the work,” he said. “That was fun, it turned out really great.”
Advice Barber offered for future artists included, “Be true to self. If an artist is really true to self then they will ask themselves the right questions and if they are honest they will get the right answers or be receptive to the right answers. Then let that carry you.”
Barber said he’s really excited that Council Bluffs has something like this for artists to show their work. His work will run through Dec. 31, and all of his work at PACE is available for purchase.
“Barber’s work is discovery and there is so much healing, person-hood and the unity of humanity, and it’s so relevant, especially now,” Pace Program and Gallery Director Adam Van Osdel said.
At an event at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hoff Center, Barber will discuss his work in more depth. For more information on the exhibit or PACE, visit paceartsiowa.org.
