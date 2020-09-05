Art that sparks conversation between people and materials by local artist Barber, now at PACE

The newest exhibit at Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment features artist Barber and his collection “Barber Paints People.”

Growing up in Detroit, Barber is no stranger to the arts.

“I come from a family of artists who are really art inclined, so I started drawing early on.” he said. “I got a hang of what I was doing about 6 years old.”

Barber studied painting at the Atlanta College of Art and conceptual art at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, where he graduated with a master of fine arts degree. While in Atlanta, Barber decided to step away from painting representatively, to focus on shorthand pieces of art.

“The whole point of that was to remove the social trappings of what comes with gender, ethnicity and things of that nature,” he said. “I didn’t want people to bring their baggage or stereotypes to the figure.”

He said the best way he knew how to accomplish that was to remove representatives’ features from the figure.

“Especially in America, we are cultured to see the surface things first. A white woman, a black man, we see all that first and create a narrative,” he said. “Then we try to get to know, ‘well who is this white woman or black man?’”