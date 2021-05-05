Auditions open soon for Mills Masquers summer production

Auditions for the Mills Masquers summer production of “We Will Rock You — The Music of Queen” will be held May 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. at the Barton-Rowe Theater north of Glenwood.

Roles for cast members age 15 and up are available. Those auditioning should have a prepared vocal selection (less than one minute) ready to go, and should be prepared to do light choreography and read from the script.

The show will open either in late July or early August. It will be directed by Scott Hite and Jeff DeYoung.

More information can be found at millsmasquers.com, or on the Masquers’ Facebook page.