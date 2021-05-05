 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auditions open soon for Mills Masquers summer production
0 comments

Auditions open soon for Mills Masquers summer production

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Arts & entertainment
Nonpareil graphic

Auditions for the Mills Masquers summer production of “We Will Rock You — The Music of Queen” will be held May 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. at the Barton-Rowe Theater north of Glenwood.

Roles for cast members age 15 and up are available. Those auditioning should have a prepared vocal selection (less than one minute) ready to go, and should be prepared to do light choreography and read from the script.

The show will open either in late July or early August. It will be directed by Scott Hite and Jeff DeYoung.

More information can be found at millsmasquers.com, or on the Masquers’ Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears slams documentaries about her life as 'hypocritical'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert