Bellevue Little Theatre looking to fill roles for 'Dial M for Murder'

The Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W Mission Ave., in Bellevue, is holding auditions for the upcoming performance of “Dial M for Murder” on Dec. 13 and 14.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. each day — masks are required and COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Todd Uhrmacher will be the director.

There are roles open for one woman and four men, ages 25 to 60. These are the roles according to a press release from the theatre.

Margot Wendice — Charming, naïve and wealthy wife to Tony Wendice.

Max Halliday — An American mystery writer.

Tony Wendice — Margot’s husband.

Captain Lesgate — Old schoolmate or Tony as well as a convicted criminal.

Inspector Hubbard — A British inspector of the police.

Rehearsals begin in January with opening night scheduled for March 5, 2021. For questions, contact Uhrmacher at todduhrmacher@ralstonschools.org or uhrmne@gmail.com.

