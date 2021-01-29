Black History Month presentation by Caleb Rainey planned at Bluffs library

The Council Bluffs Public Library will host Caleb Rainey, “The Negro Artist,” over Zoom on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Rainey is an author, producer and performer who will discuss race relations with honesty and vulnerability, the library said in a release. The event is part of a series with the library to honor Black History Month and focus on poetry.

Originally from Columbia, Missouri, Rainey attended the University of Iowa, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in English with a focus on creative writing.

He is the author of two books, “Look, Black Boy,” — which was featured on Iowa Public Radio — and “Heart Notes,” which was published in October of 2020.

“He co-founded the literary magazine, ‘Black Art; Real Stories,’ was published in Iowa’s Best Emerging Poets — 2019, the Little Village Magazine and writes a monthly column for The Real Mainstream,” the release said.

Rainey has had a multitude of titles, including being named best poet in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids by Little Village Magazine. He was a winner of the Des Moines Poetry Slam as well as the Iowa City Poetry Slam. He also won the Fire and Ice Poetry Slam twice and was a finalist for the UNESCO City of Literature Global Slam — Iowa City, according to the release.