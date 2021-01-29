Black History Month presentation by Caleb Rainey planned at Bluffs library

The Council Bluffs Public Library will host Caleb Rainey, “The Negro Artist,” over Zoom on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Rainey is an author, producer and performer who will discuss race relations with honesty and vulnerability, the library said in a release. The event is part of a series with the library to honor Black History Month and focus on poetry.
Originally from Columbia, Missouri, Rainey attended the University of Iowa, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in English with a focus on creative writing.
He is the author of two books, “Look, Black Boy,” — which was featured on Iowa Public Radio — and “Heart Notes,” which was published in October of 2020.
“He co-founded the literary magazine, ‘Black Art; Real Stories,’ was published in Iowa’s Best Emerging Poets — 2019, the Little Village Magazine and writes a monthly column for The Real Mainstream,” the release said.
Rainey has had a multitude of titles, including being named best poet in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids by Little Village Magazine. He was a winner of the Des Moines Poetry Slam as well as the Iowa City Poetry Slam. He also won the Fire and Ice Poetry Slam twice and was a finalist for the UNESCO City of Literature Global Slam — Iowa City, according to the release.
He has visited many states including Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Colorado, giving spoken word performances, and has even performed in London, England. Among all this he has opened for Dan Brown, been featured on the Blk Boi Joy album and has done some acting in Iowa.
“When he is not writing and performing he is actively curating a community of spoken word poets in Iowa City through his creation of a high school program, IC Speaks and producing local events like Poetry & Motion,” the release said.
This presentation is free, available in-person in meeting room B at the library and over Zoom for those who would like to watch from home. Masks are required for those attending in-person and registration is required since seating is limited. To make reservations or to get more information call 712-323-7553 ext. 132.