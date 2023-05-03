Brownie Bar at 1217 Leavenworth St. in Omaha has opened an exhibit of paintings from Cindy Rae Mathiasen of Council Bluffs.

Owners James Feldman and Michael Mitilier, who also have a Brownie Bar in west Omaha’s Rockbrook area, said they are proud to partner with Mathiasen.

“She is well known in the metro area, especially with her works at the nearby Artists’ Cooperative Gallery in the Old Market,” Mitilier said.

Mathiasen’s exhibit features bold, colorful abstracts as well as selections from her “backyard birds” collection.

“It’s an honor to be selected to display my art, especially during the springtime,” she said. The exhibit runs through June.

Brownie Bar hours are Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, cindyraeart.com and browniebarbakery.com.