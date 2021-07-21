'Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story' returns with new and familiar faces

Rave On Productions brings “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” back to stages in the Council Bluffs area starting July 30.
This year, the show will have a new face — Jesse White will play as Buddy Holly, rather than Billy McGuigan who previously performed the role. Ryan McGuigan will play as Joe B Mauldin and his brother, Matthew McGuigan, will play as Jerry Allison.
Ryan and Matthew McGuigan have been in the music industry for around 20 years and White has been in it for about four years.
“I was doing it with Billy at the Omaha Community Playhouse in 2003,” Ryan McGuigan said. “It’ll be nice to have a new face and it’s fun to do it with somebody new.”
Billy McGuigan isn’t leaving the show, but rather taking on the role of producer and director, which has been a career goal of his.
“I remember watching ‘Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story’ in London when I was in my late 20’s and I was completely blown away. It’s a feeling I’ll never forget,” Billy McGuigan said in a press release. “It’s been a career goal of mine to produce and direct this show and I waited until I knew I could find the perfect person to take on the role of ‘Buddy’ because it’s a role that’s very personal to me. As soon as I met White in our Drive-In Production of ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ last summer, I knew that was my guy. He was my Buddy.”
Matthew McGuigan said they all challenged themselves for their roles. Ryan McGuigan is playing bass, and he has never played bass before, Matthew McGuigan is playing drums and he isn’t a drummer and White is playing guitar which is a new avenue for him.
“It’s definitely more fulfilling to do that,” White said. “Anyone can go into a role where they know they got the goods for it, but it’s more fun throwing yourself in the deep end.”
Matthew McGuigan said with Billy McGuigan still having ties to the show, he thinks people will want to come and see it again.
“I think now that he has his hand on it in a different way, people are excited to see how he’s approaching it with a producing and directing aspect,” Matthew McGuigan said.
Show times and dates:
- July 30 — SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. in Papillion, Nebraska at 7:30 p.m.
- July 31 — Soaring Wings Vineyard, 17111 S. 138th St. in Springfield, Nebraska at 7:30 p.m.
- Aug. 1 — Davies Amphitheater, 104 Lake Drive in Glenwood at 7 p.m.
“People are expecting a lot and I love performing when people have high expectations for the show and the pressure’s on,” White said. “That’s when I really do my best performance and have the most fun.”
The show is 90 minutes long with no intermission. Tickets are $35 a piece and can be purchased at bit.ly/buddy-holly-story.
“We just want people to come out and have a good time and enjoy the music,” Matthew McGuigan said.
Before each performance, media sponsor My Boomer Radio will have a live DJ who will take song requests from the audience. There will also be 1950’s dance lessons with Kimberly Faith Hickman and students from the McGuigan Arts Academy that audience members can participate in.