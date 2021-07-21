'Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story' returns with new and familiar faces

Rave On Productions brings “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” back to stages in the Council Bluffs area starting July 30.

This year, the show will have a new face — Jesse White will play as Buddy Holly, rather than Billy McGuigan who previously performed the role. Ryan McGuigan will play as Joe B Mauldin and his brother, Matthew McGuigan, will play as Jerry Allison.

Ryan and Matthew McGuigan have been in the music industry for around 20 years and White has been in it for about four years.

“I was doing it with Billy at the Omaha Community Playhouse in 2003,” Ryan McGuigan said. “It’ll be nice to have a new face and it’s fun to do it with somebody new.”

Billy McGuigan isn’t leaving the show, but rather taking on the role of producer and director, which has been a career goal of his.