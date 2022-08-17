Butterflies flutter among a kaleidoscope of color

The newest exhibit at the Moorhead Cultural Center is an exhibit of more than 50 quilts, creating a colorful garden for the butterflies from the Neighborhood quilt to visit.

The Neighborhood quilt is owned by Marvin and Sharon Hinrichsen. The quilt is a creation of many names from a neighborhood south and east of Moorhead. Neighbors Amy Beall, Glendora Severson, Maxine Nielsen, Winnie Croft and Alice Crews were among the names embroidered on the many Butterfly squares. The talented group who made the piece of art were Lois Wax, Inez Jones, Jeannie Shol, Anna Marie Winegar, Bernadine Hansen, Mary Ellen Miller and Alice Crews.

Dominating the walls is a Kaleidoscope of Color created by the many sizes and types of quilts. Some are with old patterns and colors and some of are of more modern designs and colors.

These quilts can be viewed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 4 at 120 Oak St., Moorhead, Iowa.

The Cultural Center is taking entries for the annual Celebrate the Hills, a multimedia art exhibit, which opens in early September. Along with that exhibit, there is a showing of Logan woodworker Paul Gochenour’s “The Things I See in Wood.”