C.B. native, Amanda Leininger, featured on GCU worship album

Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, released it’s fifth student album earlier this month, featuring Amanda Leininger from Council Bluffs.

“Canyon Worship 2020” features her song “You Found Me,” which took her about a year to complete.

“I started the song about a year ago or so before I turned it in,” Leininger said. “The chorus looked a lot different when I started than how it was in the finished product.”

She said she threw it together quickly near the end to submit it in time in October.

Leininger was selected to do a showcase, and then from there her song was chosen to be on the album.

“We found out we were picked in January, and then I got my recording sessions done right before we were kicked off campus,” she said.

Another student featured on the album, Logan Myers, had to record her song at home and send it in, according to a press release.

There are 10 songs in total featured on the album that was produced by “music industry veterans” Dave Wiley and Geoff Hunker.