C.B. native, Amanda Leininger, featured on GCU worship album

Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, released it’s fifth student album earlier this month, featuring Amanda Leininger from Council Bluffs.
“Canyon Worship 2020” features her song “You Found Me,” which took her about a year to complete.
“I started the song about a year ago or so before I turned it in,” Leininger said. “The chorus looked a lot different when I started than how it was in the finished product.”
She said she threw it together quickly near the end to submit it in time in October.
Leininger was selected to do a showcase, and then from there her song was chosen to be on the album.
“We found out we were picked in January, and then I got my recording sessions done right before we were kicked off campus,” she said.
Another student featured on the album, Logan Myers, had to record her song at home and send it in, according to a press release.
There are 10 songs in total featured on the album that was produced by “music industry veterans” Dave Wiley and Geoff Hunker.
“This record is a congregational worship album, with contemporary worship, gospel, pop, hip-hop and folk influences,” said GCU Worship Arts coordinator Randall Downs in the release. “The album flows very well together, you can really hear the different artists’ influences come through.”
Leininger has been playing guitar since she was 16, and has been singing since she was a toddler.
“I’ve been writing music since I was in middle school or high school,” she said. “It has always been an interest of mine, and is a hobby of mine.
When starting college, Leininger was taking classes in New York, but then had to take a break from school.
“I got this opportunity to go back to school and GCU popped up randomly in an ad on tv,” she said. “I took a visit and decided to work towards a worship arts degree.”
After taking a visit, she decided to work toward a worship arts degree. She had recently decided to switch to a generic Christian studies program.
When writing songs, Leininger likes to have an acoustic feel.
“I’ve been a worship director at a couple different churches,” she said. “For those I write specifically Christian style music.”
Leininger would like to get an EP out that’s not direct worship songs.
“I’m a Christian, but I would love to get an album out with fun upbeat acoustic songs just about life in general,” she said.
The album is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Shazam.
“The album was super fun to be a part of,” she said. “I had never been in an official recording studio. It was a great experience.”
More information on the album can be found at bit.ly/3kU29eF and visit iTunes to download it.
