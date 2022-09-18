'Celebrate the Hills' art exhibit winners announced

The Moorhead Cultural Center of the Loess Hills opened its “Celebrate the Hills” exhibit with an overwhelming number of superior examples of views of the Loess Hills area. In fact, judge Alice Marley of Blencoe was blown away by the artwork and talent.

Marley’s concluding decisions for ribbons were: First place went to Anthon, Iowa’s Bettina Perkins for her “Loess Hills”, which is done in a refreshing perspective of the hills; second place was “Tractor Jack” by Carole McCurley of Missouri Valley, Iowa, which depicts, in all likelihood, a grandfather and grandson on an early Allis Chalmer tractor; third place was “Orange Ave in Fall,” which illustrates a country road heading down a hill with a patchwork of fields, and trees “going on forever” into the far distance, which was painted by self-taught Rory Conrad of Dunlap, Iowa.