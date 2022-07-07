Chanticleer Theater announces season lineup

PACE and Chanticleer recently announced the 2022-2023 season at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

“We’re so excited to share our 22-23 season as we return to Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center to enjoy incredible performances,” said Denise Putman, Chanticleer Advisory Committee President. “We think the season has something for everyone — from Broadway smash hits, to comedy, family shows and more. We can’t wait to get it started and share memorable experiences with our amazing community again next season.”

Community members are encouraged to become season ticket subscribers, saving 20% on tickets, getting first choice seating and receiving special benefits, like opening night receptions. Subscribe by Aug. 1 and receive a free drink of your choice at McCormick’s 1894 bar, compliments of PACE and Chanticleer.

Contact the PACE Box Office at 712-890-5601 or online at paceartsiowa.org/theater/chanticleer-community-theater to subscribe.

Select single tickets are expected to go on sale Friday, Aug. 12.

The season schedule is as follows:

Aladdin, Jr. — Sept. 16-18 and 23-25, 2022 —music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice

Welcome to Agrabah, City of Enchantment, where every beggar has a story and every camel has a tail! Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character.

The Cemetery Club — Dec. 2-4 and 9-11, 2022 — by Ivan Menchell

Three Jewish widows meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. Ida is sweet-tempered and ready to begin a new life; Lucille is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun and Doris is priggish and judgmental, particularly when Sam the butcher enters the scene. He meets the widows while visiting his wife’s grave. Doris and Lucille squash the budding romance between Sam and Ida. They are guilt-stricken when this nearly breaks Ida’s heart.

Plaza Suite — Jan. 13-15 and 20-22, 2023 — by Neil Simon

Three couples successively occupying a suite at the Plaza. A suburban couple take the suite while their house is being painted and it turns out to be the one in which they honeymooned 23 (or was it 24?) years before and was yesterday the anniversary, or is it today? Next, the story follows the exploits of a Hollywood producer who, after three marriages, is looking for fresh start. The last couple is a mother and father fighting about the best way to get their daughter out of the bathroom and down to the ballroom where guests await her.

Into the Woods — March 10-12 and 17-19, 2023 — book by James Lapine, music and lyrics By Stephen Sondheim

A baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Pirates of Penzance — 12-14 and 19-21, 2023 — lyrics and book William S. Gilbert, music by Arthur Sullivan

A young pirate apprentice named Frederic who has come to the end of his indentured period. As it turns out, Frederic was indentured by mistake. His half-deaf nurse had been instructed to apprentice him to a “pilot” but got it a little wrong. At any rate, Frederic has decided to leave the pirate life forever and, though he loves his comrades dearly, devote his life to the extermination of their kind. However, since he is until the stroke of midnight still one of them, he feels obliged to point out the pirates’ weakness — they are too softhearted. Apparently, all a captive must do is plead to being an orphan and he is immediately released.