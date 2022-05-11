Chanticleer to present murder mystery comedy 'The 39 Steps'

Suppose you have some time this weekend and your source of entertainment is still a mystery.

Enter Chanticleer Community Theater, which will open its production of the murder mystery comedy “The 39 Steps” Friday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. It’s the final installment of Chanticleer’s 2021-22 main stage season.

The production will run May 13-15 and 20-22, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

The two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning play is a parody adapted from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock. The current adaptation was written by Patrick Barlow, an English actor, comedian and playwright.

To add to the mystery, the story’s many characters are portrayed by just four actors: Will Muller, Roz Parr, Brennan Thomas and Marcus Benzel, according to a press release from Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment. The hilarious plot takes the cast through an onstage plane crash and many other twists.

“We all need a good laugh right now, and people can definitely look forward to a lot of that -- along with murder, spies, coos, romance, handcuffs, Hitchcock and hilarity,” Director Roxanne Wach said in the press release. “I’m grateful to be working with such talented comedic actors and wonderful creatives. Audiences are in for a real treat.”

The backstage crew includes stage manager Joann Goodhew, technical director Taylor Adams, light technician Brian Callaghan, sound technician Dan Wach and Madeline McCrae, Melissa Carnahan, Quinn Dowling, Cindy Goering and Brodie Smith.

“The 39 Steps” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.

Tickets are $15-$25 and are available online, at the box office or over the phone at 712-890-5601. Discounts are available for large groups. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/ChanticleerTheater_The39Steps.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.