Comedy Night returns Friday at Bayliss Park

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation for the second time is inviting the public to attend Comedy Night at Bayliss Park.

The free event is being held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the venue, 100 Pearl St.

All attending are being asked to bring lawn chairs, blankets and remain at least six feet from other groups. Face masks are encouraged when moving around the park.

“There will not be food or drink available for purchase on-site this year,” a press release said. “The suggested audience age for Comedy Night is 18 and older.”

Backline Comedy Club has created a lineup with four regional comedians who will perform on the dome stage.

Tyler Walsh will start the night off at 7:30, Rachel Ware at 7:45, Cameron Logsdon at 8:15 and Dante Powell at 8:45 p.m.

According to the release, Walsh is the Omaha Funny Bone’s 2018 Best of Clash winner; Ware has done voiceover work in “Dino Squad,” “Liberty’s Kids,” “Horseland” and the remake of the cartoon “Strawberry Shortcake;” Logsdon has been nominated for Best Comedian in Omaha five times; and Powell’s debut album “The Squirrels Get Fat” was produced by Stand Up! Records.

For more information, those interested are encouraged to visit bit.ly/3bZEeHc.

