Council Bluffs artists to hold gallery show

The Council Bluffs artist duo of Chelsey and Jason LaRoche is hosting a gallery show, “Love in the Time of COVID-19,” today at 7 p.m.

The event will be at Le Ventre: A Collaborative Space, 1458 S. 16th St.

The event will feature art by the LaRoches, along with poetry by Jason LaRoche and Jblakk7414, according to organizers. MCM MAX will perform acoustic indie original songs and LJ Kapone will provide rap and trap metal music.

The artist “meet and greet” will run from 7 to 9 p.m., with live body painting by Angela The Dopest Art and models Gabby and Emerald at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., Ilona Holland of Council Bluffs with Life Dimensions will hold a yoga and guided meditation class. Guests are asked to bring their own yoga mat.

Admission to the event is $5.

