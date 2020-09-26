Council Bluffs native McClure stars in new feature film 'In Other Words'

McClure said working on “In Other Words” was a blast, “Atlanta” was fun and “Mindhunter” was an amazing experience.

“I’ve been blessed to have been in quite a few (films),” he said. “Some on a grander scale than others, but all have been wonderfully important in my development as an actor. According to IMDb, I have 52 credits as an actor.”

McClure was sent the trailer of the film “Rightful,” a project he has been working on, and plans to post to his social media within the next two weeks.

“I have my sci-fi series called ‘Space Command’ that we’re gearing up to film this year,” he said. “Lastly, there is a script that Natasha Esca from ‘In Other Words’ and I have in development at the moment. She wrote it and it’s a really fun film.”

You can find the pilot episode of “Space Command” on “Mr. Sci-Fi” YouTube channel.

McClure has won awards at festivals including Best Actor for Aneesh Chaganty’s “Adventure, Wisconsin,” an Award of Merit for “Your Name” and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Eric Tozzi’s “Bountiful,” according to a press release.