Council Bluffs native McClure stars in new feature film 'In Other Words'

A new comedy bilingual feature film, “In Other Words,” featuring Council Bluffs native Bryan McClure as the romantic lead, is now available On Digital and Demand from Viva Pictures.
“The film is a romantic comedy about a tech geek (McClure) who lands an investor (Chris Kattan) for his matchmaking app. But when his app matches him with a beautiful girl (Natasha Esca) who doesn’t speak English, he travels with his buddies (Joe Nunez and Rishi Arya) to wine country in Baja California, Mexico to prove his algorithm isn’t screwy,” according to IMDb.com.
McClure worked on the film for 22 days in Los Angeles and the surrounding area. One of his favorite locations of filming was at the mansion “Malibu Solstice.”
“It was at the top of a small mountain in Malibu that overlooked the Ocean,” he said. “I’m thankful to have filmed there for 11 days and call it my home during that time.”
Director Patrick Perez Vidauri and Director of Photography Isvtan Lettang spent some time in San Diego and Mexico to get some “B-roll photography,” for the film, but actors didn’t go along.
McClure booked his first commercial in 2005, and said that’s when he says he started acting. He was a part of the Comedy Boys sketches at Abraham Lincoln High School that played at the end of their school program.
“I just never thought of that as acting. It was just a super fun class,” he said. “If you count the Comedy Boys, then I’ve been acting almost 20 years.”
McClure said he feels his acting journey was “divine orchestration.”
“I never planned to be an actor. But the summer going into my junior year of college, I saw an ad online that said ‘Make Money Acting,’” he said.
He decided to sign up because he had seen some of his family members and friends that grew up in plays and doing commercials and he thought it looked fun. McClure didn’t hear back for a year until he got a call out of the blue.
“I had completely forgotten about signing up for the ad online. They were inviting me to come to an audition,” he said. “I put the phone to my chest and leaned over to my roommates and told them, ‘I think I’m getting a prank call.’”
McClure said he decided to go to the audition, even with the chance of it being a prank, and ended up booking his first audition he ever went on for Windstream Communication. After that, he began to look into how to become more involved in acting throughout the Omaha area.
Other films McClure has worked on include “Atlanta” on FX, “Mindhunter” on Netflix, “Space Command,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Rightful,” “April Showers” and “Forever.”
McClure said working on “In Other Words” was a blast, “Atlanta” was fun and “Mindhunter” was an amazing experience.
“I’ve been blessed to have been in quite a few (films),” he said. “Some on a grander scale than others, but all have been wonderfully important in my development as an actor. According to IMDb, I have 52 credits as an actor.”
McClure was sent the trailer of the film “Rightful,” a project he has been working on, and plans to post to his social media within the next two weeks.
“I have my sci-fi series called ‘Space Command’ that we’re gearing up to film this year,” he said. “Lastly, there is a script that Natasha Esca from ‘In Other Words’ and I have in development at the moment. She wrote it and it’s a really fun film.”
You can find the pilot episode of “Space Command” on “Mr. Sci-Fi” YouTube channel.
McClure has won awards at festivals including Best Actor for Aneesh Chaganty’s “Adventure, Wisconsin,” an Award of Merit for “Your Name” and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Eric Tozzi’s “Bountiful,” according to a press release.
“My goal is to keep working. I want to be able to continue making wonderfully creative and collaborative projects like ‘In Other Words’ that touch people’s hearts and bring them joy,” he said. “I believe God called me this industry so I can shine a light on Him. So I hope that by continuing to work in the entertainment industry, I can somehow help as many people as possible know what Jesus’ love looks like.”
“In Other Words” will be available on HBO Latino in early 2021. To stay up to date with McClure’s current projects, information, etc. follow him @bryanmcclure on Twitter and Instagram or visit BryanMcClure.net or facebook.com/ActorBryanMcClure.
