Diverse talents to be showcased in Waubonsie State Park artist residencies

“My work is based on my experiences, emotions and the people and places in my life,” she said. “I have recently decided to dive deeper into how our environments shape us as individuals and how we, in turn, shape them. The residency will allow me to gain valuable insight through a rich ecosystem where I will expand my knowledge and ideas, as well as how to translate these ideas artistically.”

The Artist in Residence program was created to help reach a broader audience of park-goers, thus increasing the number of visitors and ultimately educating more people about the Loess Hills ecosystem. The artists and visitors will engage with the natural resources of the park through an artistic lens.

The artists will receive lodging in a studio cabin and a primitive studio space in the park at no cost for the duration of the residency. In return, artists will deliver at least one public program during their residency and donate one piece of art to the park at the conclusion of their stay. Public program options have become more flexible due to COVID-19 precautions and may include virtual or self-led activities.

One of the region’s ecological and recreational treasures, Waubonsie State Park’s 2,000 acres in the Loess Hills of southwest Iowa feature prairies, savannas, and woodlands which are home to diverse flora and fauna, not to mention breathtaking vistas.

Waubonsie State Park is only about an hour’s drive from Omaha or Lincoln, Nebraska; two hours from Kansas City; and 2.5 hours from Des Moines. It is located near the southern end of the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway. To learn more about the Artist in Residence program and the artists, visit goldenhillsrcd.org/artist-in-residence. If you are an artist and are interested in learning about how to apply, please email rebecca@goldenhillsrcd.org.

