Donation made in remembrance of C.B. Native, Matthew Fenner

The Galasso Foundation, based in New York State, recently donated $25,000 to St. Bonaventure University in remembrance of Matthew Fenner.

Fenner, a resident of Council Bluffs, passed away in 2019 from congestive heart failure and lymphoedema. He was 48. Fenner’s uncle, Paul M. Gonzalez, a trustee of the foundation, implemented the idea that this gift would be made in Fenner’s honor.

Fenner graduated from St. Albert High School in 1989, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was enlisted for four years and during his tour he was in the Middle East, southern Europe, Asia, North Africa, Israel and Cuba.

After his time in the Navy, Fenner enrolled at St. Bonaventure University and graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor’s of Arts in History. After graduating, he returned to Council Bluffs and worked at the University of Nebraska-Omaha as an assistant librarian.

