Dostal to serve on Iowa Arts Council

Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, was recently appointed to serve on the Iowa Arts Council by Gov. Kim Reynolds, and she is ready to represent southwest Iowa communities.

“Being appointed to the Iowa Arts Council is truly an honor for me,” Dostal said in an email to the Nonpareil. “Our southwest Iowa region has such a wonderful array of inviting and entertaining options for people who live, work and play in and around the area, so to have the opportunity to showcase, promote and represent our area in this statewide forum is so exciting to me.”

The council was established in 1967 to help Iowa arts expand and flourish. Dostal’s board term will last three years and she will be able to hear how other communities in Iowa are building their own arts programs and more.

“As I learn more about the committee and my role, I look forward to being involved with the decisions made at the state level to build and preserve the fiber and foundation of our rich cultural amenities and activities,” she said. “In addition, I look forward to bringing new ideas and opportunities to our region that will enhance the great programming we enjoy.”