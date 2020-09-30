Downtown mural echoes the history, nature of Council Bluffs

“The explosion of street art and murals around the world allowed me to make a living off this,” Valle said while adding details to the riverboat. “I love what I do.”

Valle and his wife, Sara Molano, made the trek from Miami more than a week ago, and the artist started the project on Sept. 21. Preliminary work included gridding out the wall with marking that guide his paintbrush and spray cans.

“Once you’re up here, it’s such a big scale, it’s hard to gauge where you’re at, this helps me map out where I’m at,” he said.

He’s put in eight to 10 and sometimes 12-hour days. While working Tuesday, he referenced a photo of a steamboat so he could “zoom in and see what goes where.”

He plans to wrap up the mural on Friday. His other work in Iowa includes a piece in Dubuque, with more planned in the northeast Iowa city.

Henkes said the downtown mural program was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Iowa West is in talks with other businesses about murals and open to calls from companies looking to get involved. Henkes said he expects more work will start in 2021.

Council Bluffs, especially downtown, has no shortage of canvases.

“There are a lot of big walls in this city that could use some paint,” Valle said.

