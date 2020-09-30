Downtown mural echoes the history, nature of Council Bluffs

A riverboat makes its way down the Missouri River, the Loess Hills rise on the banks, with the sun setting in the background. And the venerable railroad truss double-swing bridge across the Mighty Mo stands overhead.
The scene is almost complete, the work of muralist Luis Valle on the northeast-facing outer wall of Western Iowa Mutual Insurance on Pearl Street. The project is the first of a program devised by the Iowa West Foundation with local businesses.
“I want this piece to give people a sense of what this area’s about, the history. A feel for the nature,” Valle said while working on “Riverboat on the Missouri” Tuesday morning. “And also a spot for them to feel proud of their city.”
Valle was selected from a group of 12 artists that applied for the commissioned work. Matthew Henkes, vice president of grants and initiatives for Iowa West, said the foundation is working on a downtown art program that creates a “cultural trail” in the area.
“All of our art is site-specific, and since downtown is the heart of the community, we wanted art that would reflect the community back to itself,” Henkes said. “A lot of the topics we’re dealing with are related to Iowa and Council Bluffs, and the culture of community. We wanted to create a sense of discovery downtown. We want to provide art that resonates with people.”
Iowa West worked with Western Iowa Mutual Insurance on the project, along with Availa Bank, situated next door to the insurance company with windows facing the wall, with the foundation providing matching funds to help bring the scene to life.
The parties solicited applications for mural ideas, while offering input on what the work would depict.
“We’re trying to accentuate the positives downtown,” Western Iowa Mutual Insurance President John Paul said. “We came up with what we liked and its come to fruition. We stayed with something that’s pretty basic and should be timeless. We’re really pleased to be a part of this.”
Matt Gronstal, western region manager with Availa Bank, echoed Paul, saying, “It’s really about trying to improve downtown Council Bluffs.”
“This is a great initiative,” Gronstal said, noting the project took some inspiration from a similar project in Indianapolis. “We thought if we can get some murals around downtown Council Bluffs, (we can) help make buildings look more attractive and give people a reason to come downtown and walk around.”
Born in Nicaragua, Valle was raised and still lives in Miami. His art life started in classes in elementary school and shifted to graffiti in abandoned buildings in his formative years. In high school, Valle worked on play productions, taking charge of painting sets. He said that artistic avenue allowed him to learn paint on a large scale.
“The explosion of street art and murals around the world allowed me to make a living off this,” Valle said while adding details to the riverboat. “I love what I do.”
Valle and his wife, Sara Molano, made the trek from Miami more than a week ago, and the artist started the project on Sept. 21. Preliminary work included gridding out the wall with marking that guide his paintbrush and spray cans.
“Once you’re up here, it’s such a big scale, it’s hard to gauge where you’re at, this helps me map out where I’m at,” he said.
He’s put in eight to 10 and sometimes 12-hour days. While working Tuesday, he referenced a photo of a steamboat so he could “zoom in and see what goes where.”
He plans to wrap up the mural on Friday. His other work in Iowa includes a piece in Dubuque, with more planned in the northeast Iowa city.
Henkes said the downtown mural program was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Iowa West is in talks with other businesses about murals and open to calls from companies looking to get involved. Henkes said he expects more work will start in 2021.
Council Bluffs, especially downtown, has no shortage of canvases.
“There are a lot of big walls in this city that could use some paint,” Valle said.
