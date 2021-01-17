Drive through the beauty of Iowa with the new Scenic Byways Passport program

Prairie Rivers of Iowa has partnered with Travel Iowa to bring a free, fun, COVID-safe, passport program to Iowa.
The new Scenic Byways Passport program features 12 scenic byways including the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway that passes through Pottawattamie County.
The Lincoln Byway is over 460 miles long from Clinton to Council Bluffs, and is the longest and most historic byway in Iowa. Some businesses along the byways offer deals and discounts for those with the passport.
“The Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway has much to offer the traveler, and we are excited for this new program to showcase unique, educational and fun locations along the byway,” coordinator Jan Gammon said.
The Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs is featured as a place to stop at in the program. The Harrison County Historical Village and Welcome Center in Missouri Valley is also featured.
Travelers can experience rural landscapes, urban vitality, original landmarks like service stations and road markers, a wide range of Iowa’s unique topography along with wineries, breweries, distilleries, eateries, museums and attractions, according to a release.
“We were looking for outdoor activities, or museums that would accommodate COVID protocols or zero touch points that would help with social distancing,” Gammon said.
When you check in at any of the locations featured on the passport you’re entered into a drawing. At the end of each month there will be someone chosen to win a prize. A different byway will be featured each month — 12 months for 12 byways. Monthly prize packages are valued around $200.
“Transportation is essential to connecting people with all the wonderful things Iowa has to offer,” Iowa Department of Transportation Director Scott Marler said in the release. “Our state’s scenic byways system helps travelers recognize both main roadways and roads less traveled that highlight the uniqueness of our great state.”
The passport is only available for download at bit.ly/3nQYijw. On the website you can also find more information on locations featured across Iowa and monthly prizes.