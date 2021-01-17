Drive through the beauty of Iowa with the new Scenic Byways Passport program

Prairie Rivers of Iowa has partnered with Travel Iowa to bring a free, fun, COVID-safe, passport program to Iowa.

The new Scenic Byways Passport program features 12 scenic byways including the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway that passes through Pottawattamie County.

The Lincoln Byway is over 460 miles long from Clinton to Council Bluffs, and is the longest and most historic byway in Iowa. Some businesses along the byways offer deals and discounts for those with the passport.

“The Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway has much to offer the traveler, and we are excited for this new program to showcase unique, educational and fun locations along the byway,” coordinator Jan Gammon said.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs is featured as a place to stop at in the program. The Harrison County Historical Village and Welcome Center in Missouri Valley is also featured.

Travelers can experience rural landscapes, urban vitality, original landmarks like service stations and road markers, a wide range of Iowa’s unique topography along with wineries, breweries, distilleries, eateries, museums and attractions, according to a release.