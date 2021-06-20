Expand your art knowledge with raku in Carson

An uncommon form of pottery, raku, can be experienced 30 minutes east of Council Bluffs at Pottery by the Creek Studio in Carson. Raku is a Japanese style of pottery that originated in the 1580s.

Potter and ceramic artist Paul Koch and his wife Carol Jean own the studio and both host “raku events.” These events include a meal, with participants able to decorate and take home their own piece of pottery. So not only do people just get a pot, they learn the process of how it’s done.

Koch’s artwork is featured in galleries in Omaha and western Iowa, but can also be seen at the Painted Camel Gallery in Macedonia — started by Koch and Jean.

Koch began potting in 2000, before doing it full time in 2002. But only four years ago did he start doing raku because “it’s a fun new challenge.” Before pottery, Koch painted for 12 years.

The process begins by throwing a pot, applying terra sigillatta (which roughly translates to “settled earth”) and then bisque firing the pot, said Kelly Towne, a partner with the Painted Camel Art Gallery.

“Once the piece has been fired, it is ready to go into the raku kiln,” she said. “It is heated to around 1,700 degrees and then it is removed and combustible materials are applied to the surface.”