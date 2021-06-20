Expand your art knowledge with raku in Carson

An uncommon form of pottery, raku, can be experienced 30 minutes east of Council Bluffs at Pottery by the Creek Studio in Carson. Raku is a Japanese style of pottery that originated in the 1580s.
Potter and ceramic artist Paul Koch and his wife Carol Jean own the studio and both host “raku events.” These events include a meal, with participants able to decorate and take home their own piece of pottery. So not only do people just get a pot, they learn the process of how it’s done.
Koch’s artwork is featured in galleries in Omaha and western Iowa, but can also be seen at the Painted Camel Gallery in Macedonia — started by Koch and Jean.
Koch began potting in 2000, before doing it full time in 2002. But only four years ago did he start doing raku because “it’s a fun new challenge.” Before pottery, Koch painted for 12 years.
The process begins by throwing a pot, applying terra sigillatta (which roughly translates to “settled earth”) and then bisque firing the pot, said Kelly Towne, a partner with the Painted Camel Art Gallery.
“Once the piece has been fired, it is ready to go into the raku kiln,” she said. “It is heated to around 1,700 degrees and then it is removed and combustible materials are applied to the surface.”
The heated surface traps the carbon in the applied materials, she said. Combustible materials include sugar, horse hair, seaweed, sawdust, leaves, feathers and other items.
For pure raku, Towne said it’s a slightly different process, but starts the same with a bisque-fired pot. After it is taken out of the kiln, a special glaze is applied to the surface, then the pot is heated to around 1,800 degrees.
“Once it’s up to temperature, the pot is removed from the kiln and put into a can with combustible materials, which can include straw, newspapers, pine needles, sawdust, etc.,” she said. “Once the combustibles ignite from the heat of the pot, the lid is secured to the can, which creates a reduction environment.
“With the reduced oxygen, the combustibles can’t burn, but create a chemical reaction with the pot to create one-of-a-kind designs in the glaze which can be cracking and shimmery effects.”
“It’s all supposed to be fun,” Koch said. “We hope this to be an education experience for all who attend.”
Currently, Koch’s pottery time differs between functional pieces as well as art and sculpture. Functional items include mugs, bowls, plates, etc.
For those interested in trying raku, or pottery in general, the studio offers something fun for any age and ability level. Towne is working on setting up a craft-style class as well.
“Let us know what you are wanting to do and we will do our best to make it happen,” Towne said.