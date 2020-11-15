Exploring Home: 3 new murals in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs is home to an extensive collection of impressive public art. In the last year, three new murals have popped up in the city.

Murals are an innovative form of public art that allows you to use existing structures and buildings as your canvas. Many cities, including Council Bluffs, have commissioned this type of work to help bring vibrancy and culture to the area.

I went out and explored the new pieces, and I think you should too. It’s a great way to get outside, explore the city and stay socially distant from others.

I started my exploration in the historic Lincoln-Fairview neighborhood. In addition to the beautiful historic homes, I came across three 12-foot tall photo murals along the walls of the CenturyLink building.

The photos depict the former Council Bluffs Fire Department Central Station, the corner of Oakland and Fletcher Avenue in 1910 and the Washington School from 1920. These images celebrate the history of the area and are a great fit for the neighborhood.

The mural was a result of a neighborhood “walkability grant” received from The 712 Initiative and its Neighborhood Network Initiative through funding by the Iowa West Foundation.