Free admission at the Durham Museum on MLK Day

The Durham Museum in Omaha is offering free admission on Monday, Jan. 18 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The museum would like to highlight King’s legacy and his message of peace, tolerance, community service and an inclusive, hopeful future for all, said a press release from the Durham Museum.

In addition to the permanent exhibitions at the museum, there will be an interactive scavenger hunt, a chance to contribute to a community art project, a screening of the “I Have a Dream” speech and a chance to win a museum membership for the year.

Pre-registration is still required since space is limited. Registration is available online, DurhamMuseum.org or by calling 402-444-5071.

“Because capacity is limited, we ask that members and frequent visitors consider allowing those who may not otherwise be able to visit the museum to enjoy this opportunity,” said the release.

Guests ages 5 and older over must wear masks inside the museum.

