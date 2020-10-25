Get ready for auditions at the Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. in Omaha, is preparing for their upcoming production of “The Last Five years,” and is looking for applicants to audition.
Those who would like to can do so in-person on Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. or by submitting a video to Becky Deiber at bdeiber@omahaplayhouse.com.
The production was written and composed by Josan Robert Brown and will be directed by Susan Baer Collins.
Show dates will be Jan. 15 through Feb. 7, 2021. Roles available are Catherine Hiatt and Jamie Wellerstein.
“Hiatt; age 25 to 35; Vocal range top D#5; Vocal range bottom F3; Character arcs from an ambitious, fresh-faced girl in a new relationship to a woman stunned by a betrayal and a divorce that she is only beginning to understand,” stated a press release. “Wellerstein; Gender male; age 25 to 35; Vocal range top Bb4; Vocal range bottom A2; Character arcs from an ambitious guy on a promising first date with a dazzling career to someone who is blinded by success and ego. He is lovable, yet makes unintentional choices that sabotage his own happiness.”
“The Last Five Years” is a musical that retraces the rise and fall of a five-year romantic relationship.
“The story is presented in chronological order by Jamie, the man, and in reverse by Cathy, the woman, with the two versions of the story meeting only once — at their wedding in the middle,” said the release. “Profoundly emotional with comedic moments sprinkled throughout, ‘The Last Five Years’ is beautifully heartbreaking.”
Auditions need to be scheduled so each auditioner can have a specific time slot. Paperwork is required for the audition and you can turn it in by email or when you come to audition.
Groups will be no larger than 15 people and those interested can email Deiber to schedule an audition and get the necessary paperwork.
Temperatures will be taken, face masks are required and the audition area will be sanitized between groups. When arriving, enter the building through the lobby doors at the south entrance.
“Auditioners will be allowed to sing only 16 bars of a song of their choosing, for which they should bring sheet music,” said the release.
The playhouse says to bring contact information, personal schedules, a list of rehearsal conflicts to the audition and a recent photo if one is available (the photo will not be returned).
For more information, contact Deiber at her email or 402-661-8539.
