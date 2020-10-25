Get ready for auditions at the Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. in Omaha, is preparing for their upcoming production of “The Last Five years,” and is looking for applicants to audition.

Those who would like to can do so in-person on Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. or by submitting a video to Becky Deiber at bdeiber@omahaplayhouse.com.

The production was written and composed by Josan Robert Brown and will be directed by Susan Baer Collins.

Show dates will be Jan. 15 through Feb. 7, 2021. Roles available are Catherine Hiatt and Jamie Wellerstein.

“Hiatt; age 25 to 35; Vocal range top D#5; Vocal range bottom F3; Character arcs from an ambitious, fresh-faced girl in a new relationship to a woman stunned by a betrayal and a divorce that she is only beginning to understand,” stated a press release. “Wellerstein; Gender male; age 25 to 35; Vocal range top Bb4; Vocal range bottom A2; Character arcs from an ambitious guy on a promising first date with a dazzling career to someone who is blinded by success and ego. He is lovable, yet makes unintentional choices that sabotage his own happiness.”

“The Last Five Years” is a musical that retraces the rise and fall of a five-year romantic relationship.